Arrest made in connection with assault at Prince of Wales Collegiate

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has made an arrest in an assault at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's, police said Friday.

A 16-year-old male was arrested by officers from the RNC's Major Crimes Unit Thursday afternoon in connection with the Wednesday assault at the school, in which at least 20 students were sprayed with an aerosol spray that police believe was bear spray.

The boy was held overnight at the Youth Remand Centre to appear in provincial court, and has been charged with assault with a weapon and breaching court orders.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police continue to seek witnesses.

