'It's safe to love': Pride Week kicks off in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Pride week celebrations are back in full force in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this year after last year's events were scaled back because of availability issues for some of the key organizers.

"I'm very glad that we're going to have the full week of Pride events," said Jade Rachwal of Safe Alliance.

"We hope it will become an annual thing."

A large group gathered for the noon-hour flag raising ceremony at town hall in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Monday. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Safe Alliance has been organizing the event in town since 2010. Denise Cole, who is with the group, says that she finds Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which has painted at least six crosswalks around town with Pride's rainbow colours, to be an inclusive and accepting place — but there is still work to do.

"We need to remember that every time there's a hateful conversation happening, there's usually somebody who has to hear it remaining quiet, who's remaining unsafe because the people they love don't understand them," Cole said.

"So more crosswalks, that's a step for the education that's got to come with every crosswalk that's painted."

Open hearts, safe space

A Pride flag was raised in front of the town hall Monday to mark the beginning of Pride, and several events are planned throughout the week including a movie night, a craft night, a march and Pride in the park at Kinsmen Park this weekend.

"It makes my heart feel very open and like it's safe to love," Misha Sivolap said as she looked up at the flag, which had just been raised.

"The main message of Safe Alliance is that love is love."

Cole says the Safe Alliance gives people in the local LGBTQ community a safe space and a sense of inclusiveness.

"[Happy Valley-Goose Bay] is sort of like the urban centre of Labrador so we do have a lot of people from our coastal communities coming here looking for a safe space," Cole said.

Pride week is one way to reach those goals, but Cole said support and community are needed locally year round.

The pride flag was raised together with the Labrador flag outside Happy Valley Goose Bay town hall at Monday's ceremony. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I started to come out to people last year and it made me more stronger to who I am," said Hamelyn Jararuse.

The most difficult part about coming out was telling the people closest to him and wondering how they would react, Jararuse said.

After that experience, what did the flag raising mean to him?

"I'm just so happy to be here today."