Pride flag flies across Corner Brook this week

Rainbows are flying over Corner Brook this week, as the city celebrates Pride Week from Sept. 16 to 22.

Pride flag-raising events were held Monday at seven different locations: city hall, the Corner Brook RNC detachment, two Western Health facilities and three post-secondary institutions.

Nicole Falle, an organizer of Corner Brook Pride, said it's amazing to see all the support.

"It really shows the people that either go to school there or work there, that those places are welcoming," she said.

Fun for all ages

This year's Pride Week once again includes a full week of activities, culminating in a parade Saturday morning.

But there are some new events that Falle is particularly excited about.

Nicole Falle, one of the organizers of Corner Brook Pride Week, said it's amazing to see all the support. (Troy Turner/CBC)

She said organizers have added more "dry" events than in the past, meaning that trivia, karaoke and prom activities this week will either be alcohol-free entirely or for part of the evening. ​​​​

Falle said the idea for that came from a desire to have underage people take part in the full range of Pride Week activities.

"The goal is to just make sure that everybody gets together and just feels like part of a community," said Falle.

The RNC in Corner Brook marked Pride Week on Monday by raising the Pride flag at its city headquarters. (RNC/Twitter)

The first full week of Pride activities was held in Corner Brook in 2013, but there were Pride parades prior to that.

For a full list of Pride Week events, Falle suggests people check out the group's Facebook page at Corner Brook Pride.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador