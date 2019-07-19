Advocates and allies getting Pride props this summer
Here are the grand marshalls declared on the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality
The St. John's Pride parade is a colourful and fun affair, and this summer's event — held on the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada was no exception, thanks in part to the grand marshalls.
The St. John's Pride website says grand marshalls are "some of the people who have made this province bright and queer in the last year, often tirelessly, often at personal expenses."
There were four grand marshall titles handed out for this year: queer-friendly business of the year, thought leader, community group of the year, and youth advocates of the year.
Dance studio a safe place for LGBT
St. John's Pride commended Vertical Xpression, a dance studio in the heart of downtown, for being a "body-positive space" that "champions self expression and unicorns," naming it as the queer-friendly business of the year.
Owner Erica Taylor spoke to On The Go's Zach Goudie to talk about what the award meant to her:
Fighting for the right to his identity
Blair Curtis is a local advocate for trans rights.
He gained renown for filing a complaint against the provincial Human Rights Commission over wait times and protocols required for gender surgery making the procedure inaccessible.
St. John's Pride describes him as a "wunderkind of the advocacy scene," and named him thought leader of the year.
Curtis spoke with On The Go about receiving the big title:
Mermaid lovers rejoice
St. John's Pride describes the Merby's of the N.L Beard and Moustache Club — known for their annual calendar — as "campaigning fabulously for a softer masculinity and for body and gender diversity."
The Merby's were declared the community group of the year.
Here's founder Hasan Hai chatting with On The Go about being a grand marshall:
The kids are all right
Parents of Trans and Gender Diverse Kids is a peer support group for parents of kids with non–binary gender identities. St. John's Pride credits their work with making "our schools and parents more able to protect our kids."
St. John's Pride named them the youth advocates of the year.
Founder Julie Temple and youth counsellor T.J. Jones spoke more about what they do on On The Go:
