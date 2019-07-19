Advocates and allies getting Pride props this summer

These Springdale students were part of the last generation of Pride grand marshalls. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The St. John's Pride parade is a colourful and fun affair, and this summer's event — held on the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada was no exception, thanks in part to the grand marshalls.

The St. John's Pride website says grand marshalls are "some of the people who have made this province bright and queer in the last year, often tirelessly, often at personal expenses."

There were four grand marshall titles handed out for this year: queer-friendly business of the year, thought leader, community group of the year, and youth advocates of the year.

Dance studio a safe place for LGBT

Vertical Xpression is a dance studio in downtown St. John's. (St. John's Pride )

St. John's Pride commended Vertical Xpression, a dance studio in the heart of downtown, for being a "body-positive space" that "champions self expression and unicorns," naming it as the queer-friendly business of the year.

Owner Erica Taylor spoke to On The Go's Zach Goudie to talk about what the award meant to her:

St. John's Pride chose four Grand Marshals for the 2019 Pride Parade, honouring people and groups who have worked to make this province more inclusive. The Queer Friendly Business of the Year is Vertical Xpression, a dance studio in downtown St. John's where pole dancing is the main attraction. We spoke with owner Erica Taylor about what the honour means to her. 11:11

Fighting for the right to his identity

Blair Curtis is an outspoken activist for trans rights in Newfoundland and Labrador. (St. John's Pride)

Blair Curtis is a local advocate for trans rights.

He gained renown for filing a complaint against the provincial Human Rights Commission over wait times and protocols required for gender surgery making the procedure inaccessible.

St. John's Pride describes him as a "wunderkind of the advocacy scene," and named him thought leader of the year.

Curtis spoke with On The Go about receiving the big title:

This weekend, Blair Curtis was named the Thought Leader of the Year by St. John's. Curtis is a 19-year old man from McIvers, out on the west coast. He is transgender, and has become an influential advotate for the trans-community. 8:40

Mermaid lovers rejoice

This is a picture from the Merby's 2019 calendar. (Submitted by the Merb'ys)

St. John's Pride describes the Merby's of the N.L Beard and Moustache Club — known for their annual calendar — as "campaigning fabulously for a softer masculinity and for body and gender diversity."

The Merby's were declared the community group of the year.

Here's founder Hasan Hai chatting with On The Go about being a grand marshall:

St. John's Pride Community Group of the Year is the fabulous Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club — led by the man with the city's best beard and moustache, the incomparable Hassan Hai. 10:14

The kids are all right

The Parents of Trans and Gender Diverse Kids is a peer support group for parents of children who don't necessarily fit into traditionally defined gender roles. (St. John's Pride)

Parents of Trans and Gender Diverse Kids is a peer support group for parents of kids with non–binary gender identities. St. John's Pride credits their work with making "our schools and parents more able to protect our kids."

St. John's Pride named them the youth advocates of the year.

Founder Julie Temple and youth counsellor T.J. Jones spoke more about what they do on On The Go:

So, you're a parent. One day your teenage son or daughter comes to you and says, they don't feel like they belong in their own body. They say, Mom, Dad - I'm trans. What do you say? The St. John's Pride Youth Advocate of the Year is a support group, called Parents of Trans & Gender Diverse Kids NL. We spoke with founder Julie Temple and youth counsellor TJ Jones. 11:04

