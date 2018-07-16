Rainbow knights, rainy days and other great shots from Sunday's Pride parade

There may not have been actual rainbows amid the summer rainfall at Sunday's Pride parade in St. John's, but all the colours were abundant.

Here are some of the things we saw on social media.

Getting ready for <a href="https://twitter.com/StJohnsPrideNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StJohnsPrideNL</a> parade with <a href="https://twitter.com/CoastGuardCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoastGuardCAN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yytpride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yytpride</a> <a href="https://t.co/7oj4iuQEF7">pic.twitter.com/7oj4iuQEF7</a> —@Teslin72

Some of the aaaaamzing folks who brought us <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYTPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYTPride</a> Derek Samerand and Bill Squires <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thanksforthisbigfatjuicygift?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thanksforthisbigfatjuicygift</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aintnoraingonnastopus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#aintnoraingonnastopus</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Together2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Together2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLNDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nlndp</a> <a href="https://t.co/7tuzu93o1I">pic.twitter.com/7tuzu93o1I</a> —@GerryRogersMHA

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yytpride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yytpride</a> parade will be starting in about 20 minutes.. see you there! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcpride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcpride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/Aw1lsHDQE3">pic.twitter.com/Aw1lsHDQE3</a> —@CBCNL

The ultimate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYTPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYTPride</a> accessory: a cute puppy, with bunny ears courtesy of <a href="https://twitter.com/allanhawco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@allanhawco</a> ! <br><br>Happy to be here with the <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> crew! <a href="https://twitter.com/CStokescbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CStokescbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PeterCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeterCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnGushue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JohnGushue</a> <br><br>Shag the rain, enjoy the parade everyone ❤️Cheers! <a href="https://t.co/sWCUgnP9HZ">pic.twitter.com/sWCUgnP9HZ</a> —@zachgoudie

A Post-Pride slice tastes some good. <br>🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYTPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYTPride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StJohnsPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StJohnsPride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Together2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Together2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveIsLove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveIsLove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PizzaIsPizza?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PizzaIsPizza</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/soaked?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#soaked</a> <a href="https://t.co/6kldcYJHwI">pic.twitter.com/6kldcYJHwI</a> —@SeamusORegan

Happy Pride Week! Just had a great march among some great community partners like <a href="https://twitter.com/thrivecyn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thrivecyn</a> and our marching neighbours <a href="https://twitter.com/SJNFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SJNFC</a> who deserve special recognition for the amazing singing and spirit! Rain or not, people were cooling off at the splash pad <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideParade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideParade</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yytpride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yytpride</a> <a href="https://t.co/McVVNHKb8S">pic.twitter.com/McVVNHKb8S</a> —@HomesteadNL

Wow! What an amazing show of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/community?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#community</a> at today’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideParade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideParade</a>. We’re so proud to see so much love and support by everybody who came out today. Rain can’t stop the love! <a href="https://twitter.com/StJohnsPrideNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StJohnsPrideNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefJoeBoland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefJoeBoland</a> <a href="https://t.co/WIKrY51FGa">pic.twitter.com/WIKrY51FGa</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

Happy Pride from CBC NL! 🌈 <a href="https://t.co/yjMpFeNUsL">https://t.co/yjMpFeNUsL</a> <a href="https://t.co/4AfPHwuUEy">pic.twitter.com/4AfPHwuUEy</a> —@CBCNL

