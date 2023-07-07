Raising a Pride flag at St. John's city hall a symbol of hope and unity, says chair

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen, left, and Eddy St. Coeur, chair of St. John’s Pride, raised a Pride flag above city hall on Friday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The colourful Pride flag waving in the wind at St. John's city hall is a symbol of solidarity in the face of increasing adversity, says Eddy St. Coeur, the chair of the board with St. John's Pride.

"It means that we have allies in this city," said St. Coeur.

"Even if you're not part of our community, there is somebody in your neighbourhood, there is somebody in your street that feels unsafe, and seeing that symbol outside of your house tells them, 'Okay, that person is a safe space.'"

The city of St. John's pride festival begins Sunday, and the celebrations kicked off with raising the Pride flag at city hall.

St. Coeur, who has been working with St. John's Pride for the past five weeks, said flag raising ceremonies and other events show the LGBTQ community that it is safe, especially in moments of hate or animosity.

Over the next two weeks, St. John’s Pride will hold various events across the city, including beach parties and comedy nights. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said it's important for people in the city to feel like they belong.

"It's another opportunity for us to be able to show our support to the community," said Breen.

Over the next two weeks, St. John's Pride will hold various events across the city, including beach parties and comedy nights.

And while many places across the country and the province celebrate Pride during June, St. Coeur said he may have recently discovered why the city celebrates in July.

Recently, members of St. John's Pride were speaking with organizers of the beach party happening at Topsail Beach on Tuesday.

St. Coeur said one of the organizers told him the beach party has been celebrated in the city since the 1970s, years before the city could openly celebrate Pride.

"A team of queer men and a team of queer women would organize and get together on a Tuesday in July. [They would] go and have a beach party," he said, adding he believed the city may have chosen to celebrate in July for weather-related reasons.

"The way that they navigated the environment that they were in was, if anybody asked questions, they were couples. 'My wife's over there, my husband's over there.' And we think, now learning that, that that's the reason it's in July."