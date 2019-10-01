St. John's Pride gets just 1 nomination for new board members, extends deadline

With just a single name brought forward after nearly two weeks, St. John's Pride is extending the deadline to nominate new board members.

It's a disheartening situation, says Pride co-chair Derek Semerad, that comes after a few years of struggle for the organization. However, it's also a situation with many different causes, he said.

"In many ways it's par for the course," Semerad told The St. John's Morning Show.

"We have very passionate people but … people don't have that much time on their hands or that much interest in running a parade in July."

On Sept. 20, the organization put out a call for board nominations for three co-chair positions and six director-at-large positions. But with just a sole nominee so far, the organization has extended the deadline to Friday at 8 p.m., before Saturday's vote.

The RNC in Corner Brook marked Pride Week in September by raising the pride flag at RNC headquarters in the city. The RNC's participation in the St. John's parades was a source of controversy for a few years. (RNC/Twitter)

Comments on Pride's Facebook page indicate that while people had positive things to say, there were some concerns about the lack of Pride events that are managed by the committee itself rather than the community at large. That's a possible reason for the lack of expressed interest so far, Semerad said.

"I'm not quite sure if people feel like they're missing out on what St. John's Pride could be doing or what it's capable of, or if they just feel like an organization that doesn't do enough is worth committing themselves to."

'It's a variety of issues'

The organization's board has had a few up-and-down years, which Semerad said could also be a factor.

In July 2016, Pride organizers asked Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers who are not on duty and wanted to march in that year's parade not to wear their uniforms. The issue of whether uniformed officers should be allowed to march in the parades has been debated by several Pride organizations across North America in recent years.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary honoured Pride's request in 2016, and the committee reversed the decision the following year. However, in March 2018 Pride's entire board resigned after one member said uniformed officers and the current Liberal Party should not be allowed to participate in the parade before issuing a formal apology for 1993 arrests at the Village Mall related to alleged sexual activity in public washrooms.

Ultimately, Pride announced that off-duty uniformed officers were again welcome to walk in the 2018 parade.

Not everyone on a board will necessarily share the same opinions about the decisions made, Semerad said, but the prior issue was that there was a lack of communication between the members.

It's not exclusively [that] people don't want to touch Pride.… People would like Pride to happen but don't have the time to commit. - Derek Semerad

St. John's Pride is changing its format somewhat for the 2019/20 year in an effort to clear up people's roles on the board, he said, by assigning the directors-at-large a specific portfolio. The hope is that bringing more clarity to those roles at the start is helpful, he said.

Additionally, Semerad said, some of the recruiting problems may be one that Pride cannot control: people are stretched for time.

"It's a variety of issues but it's not exclusively [that] people don't want to touch Pride," he said. "People would like Pride to happen but don't have the time to commit."

Marchers make their way through the Pride parade in St. John's in 2018. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

If a board cannot be put together, the board bylaws state that the profits from Pride will be donated to another worthy local organization, he said.

However, Pride has extended its deadline for board nominations to Friday at 8 p.m., ahead of Saturday's planned vote, with more information available on the St. John's Pride website.

