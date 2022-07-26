Stove oil price drops on the island by 28 cents in unscheduled adjustment

In a news release, the PUB said it adjusted maximum prices outside its regular pricing schedule due to “recent commodity market developments.” (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

The price of stove oil dropped in Newfoundland by 28 cents per litre Friday after an unplanned change in fuel prices by the province's Public Utilities Board. Labrador was left unchanged. The price of gas dropped by 9.3 cents per litre and the price of diesel by 7.9 cents.

In a news release, the PUB said it adjusted maximum prices outside its regular pricing schedule due to "recent commodity market developments."

The current price of unleaded, self-serve gas now sits at $1.72 cents in the Avalon Peninsula. Prices vary across Newfoundland, with $1.84 in Ramea and $1.74 in central Newfoundland. The current price of gas on Labrador's south coast sits at just over $2.32 cents per litre.

The price of stove oil on the Avalon Peninsula northeast sits at $1.71 cents, the northwest at $1.74 and the south at $1.75. Stove oil sits at over $1.87 in the Grey River area and $1.88 in Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East.

Furnace oil and propane were not affected by the price adjustment.

