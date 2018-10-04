N.L. sexual assault hotline sees spike in calls during Kavanaugh hearing
Similar increases being reported across Canada
Christine Blasey Ford's testimony about an alleged sexual assault by U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh took place far from Newfoundland and Labrador but for some in the province, it hit close to home.
She said her organization has been hearing from more people who reflected on their own experiences and reached out for support after hearing Ford's testimony.
"From our crisis line to our Journey program, to other aspects of our services, we saw a lot of individuals reaching out and wanting to talk about what they heard, feeling triggered in some way, feeling upset."
Similar increases across Canada
Kieley said organizations that provide support for those who have experienced sexual violence across Canada have seen a similar increase in their services, as those who identify with Ford reach out.
She said Ford's strong and articulate testimony and the questions she faced while testifying could cause fear, anger and stress for survivors of sexual assault.
"It really will be an injustice, and I think, a step backwards," she said.
"This is a particular story that is happening in the United States but the impact of media, that doesn't stop at the border."
With files from the Corner Brook Morning Show