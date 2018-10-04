N.L. sexual assault hotline sees spike in calls during Kavanaugh hearing

Christine Blasey Ford's testimony about an alleged sexual assault by U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh took place far from Newfoundland and Labrador but for some in the province, it hit close to home.

Nicole Kieley, executive director of the N.L. Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre, says the group's 24-hour Crisis Support and Information Line saw a spike in calls during the hearings.

She said her organization has been hearing from more people who reflected on their own experiences and reached out for support after hearing Ford's testimony.

"When something becomes so public and something becomes so high profile that it's on all of our screens, it's something that people are listening to going to work or people are talking about ... if you've experienced sexual violence — and that's something quite prevalent — it's going to impact you," Kieley said.

"From our crisis line to our Journey program, to other aspects of our services, we saw a lot of individuals reaching out and wanting to talk about what they heard, feeling triggered in some way, feeling upset."

Similar increases across Canada

Kieley said organizations that provide support for those who have experienced sexual violence across Canada have seen a similar increase in their services, as those who identify with Ford reach out.

She said Ford's strong and articulate testimony and the questions she faced while testifying could cause fear, anger and stress for survivors of sexual assault.

"Dr. Ford explained the impact that this whole experience has had ... so when a person is recounting that, no doubt, that if you're a person who's directly been [impacted], the same sort of thoughts and feelings and triggers can happen," she said.

Kavanaugh's fate has yet to be determined, but if he is appointed to the Supreme Court, Kieley said it will send a very dangerous message, one that will reach well beyond America.

"It really will be an injustice, and I think, a step backwards," she said.

"This is a particular story that is happening in the United States but the impact of media, that doesn't stop at the border."

With files from the Corner Brook Morning Show

