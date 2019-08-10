Gaping hole opens up in downtown St. John's street

The asphalt in the middle of a St. John's street collapsed into a gaping hole Saturday as a series of quick, pummeling downpours soaked the city.

The hole opened up on Prescott Street, just above Duckworth Street, some time Saturday afternoon, causing parts of the surrounding pavement to lift up and ripple like water.

City workers are telling people to stay back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/usg9S8bGqR">pic.twitter.com/usg9S8bGqR</a> —@SarahSmellie

A fire truck and a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary cruiser blocked traffic from turning up Prescott from Duckworth. Above them, a City of St. John's truck stopped traffic at Gower.

City workers at the scene cordoned off the area and shooed away curious onlookers.

The hole flooded and spilled over when the rain intensified and then emptied out when it let up.

Ever wonder what the guts of a downtown street look like? Here’s a glimpse. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/qvNCjMYXKV">pic.twitter.com/qvNCjMYXKV</a> —@SarahSmellie

City of St. John's mayor Danny Breen told CBC News the city would likely send out a public notice but there was no sign of it as of 5:15 p.m.

Cindy Eagan is from Florida and lives on Prescott Street. The hole opened up just a few feet from her front door.

"You'd expect this kind of thing in Florida, not here," she said.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador