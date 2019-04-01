Former premiers return for testimony at Muskrat Falls inquiry

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premiers Kathy Dunderdale and Tom Marshall are scheduled to be back on the stand at the Muskrat Falls inquiry Monday.

Dunderdale was premier when the hydroelectric megaproject was sanctioned in 2012. During a Progressive Conservative party convention that year, she forcefully argued in favour of the project.

"We have the vision, the plan and the ability and the steadfast determination to build on our strengths to create a stronger, wealthier and sustainable economy," she said.

"There are others in this province … they would rather sit in the dark and place our future in the hands of Quebec, to play it safe, rather than to be all that we can be."

The Muskrat Falls power station and other infrastructure is shown here in a recent photo provided by Nalcor Energy. (Nalcor)

Dunderdale also testified in the first phase of the inquiry in December, and said she was confident in Nalcor's estimates of the cost of the project.

"I have no reason, and had no reason, to distrust anything that Nalcor was saying to me," she said.

The former premier said she believed that a $500 million overrun was the worst-case scenario.

In December, inquiry co-counsel Barry Learmonth suggested Dunderdale was "innocently" wrong about the cost estimate when she sanctioned the project to great fanfare six years ago.

Dunderdale's successor Marshall is also expected to take the stand at the inquiry Monday.

Marshall was the province's finance minister when the project was sanctioned in 2012, and took over as premier for less than a year, from January to September 2014.

During the first phase of the inquiry, Marshall said he did see a note from mid-level bureaucrats calling for the megaproject to be delayed, but he disagreed.

But he added there was pressure to provide the public with reliable power.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador