St. John's council shuts down proposed short-term rental units on Signal Hill

The design was lauded as striking by some, and panned as a hotel masquerading as jellybean rowhousing by others.

But it doesn't matter now.

A proposed extension of Premiere Executive Suites on St. Joseph's Lane near Signal Hill will not be moving forward, after plenty of feedback by local residents upset with the idea of more short-term rentals.

"You can tell the passion these residents feel for their neighbourhood. There's a great deal of love there," said Hope Jamieson, the councillor for the area.

Coucillor Hope Jamieson said the input by local residents was clear — they didn't want the project to go ahead. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"So I feel their concerns are warranted in terms of what this would mean for the life of their neighbourhood, in terms of land use that doesn't contribute to people who are invested in their community."

The proposal was for 14 units, seven on each floor.

It would fill in the space left by the former St. Joseph's school, but the neighbourhood association didn't want more rental spaces in the area.

They raised concerns about snow clearing and parking, which city staff said would not be negatively affected by the proposed units.

Mayor says short-term rentals problematic

City staff recommended council pass the proposal, but Coun. Maggie Burton instead raised a motion to dismiss it on Tuesday night.

The dismissal was met with vocal support from several councillors and Mayor Danny Breen — who liked the architecture, but not the proposal.

"It's one of those that when you look at it, it looks like a reasonable development, but when you get into the details of it, you understand a lot of the things that are going on," he said, referring to the locals' objections.

Premier Executive Suites applied for a rezoning of 22 St. Joseph's Lane, in order to expand its existing property there by 14 units. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"On a larger scale, I think the proliferation of short-term accommodations is causing problems for us."

Several residents of the Signal Hill area were there to hear the decision.

The recommendation by city staff was to approve a rezoning of the land, which would allow the suites to be built. While the proposal was only for a two-storey building, the new zoning category would allow for up to six storeys to be built on the lot.

Many residents, along with Jamieson, worried the rezoning could open the door for a larger development in the future.