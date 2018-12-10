CBC News ·

It was a tweet about two premiers attending dinner together at the first ministers conference — but due to the history of the provinces those premiers represent — it raised questions about potential deals in the works.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted a picture of himself with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, and said, in French, that the two spoke about potential hydroelectric development between the two provinces to create jobs and build a strong relationship.

Je me suis rendu au souper des PM en compagnie du PM de Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador <a href="https://twitter.com/PremierofNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PremierofNL</a>. Nous avons parlé de potentiel hydroélectrique et de dév. économique entre nos 2 régions pour créer plus de richesse, des emplois payants et une relation + forte entre nos 2 provinces. <a href="https://t.co/iI3wKEHqAb">pic.twitter.com/iI3wKEHqAb</a> —@francoislegault

In a province still waiting for the end of the Upper Churchill agreement — which has seen the lion's share of billions in profit from the Churchill Falls hydroelectric generator go to Quebec, and will continue to do so until 2041 — the comment raised some eyebrows.

"I hope you paid. Least you could do in recognition of how you have screwed NFLD out of a proper power deal for decades," was one response.

But Ball told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Monday that future economic prospects trump bad deals of the past.

No deal in the works, says premier

"It's really looking for opportunities of mutual economic interest for our province, and that includes energy, mining and transportation, and for us it has to be mutually beneficial to both provinces, and creates jobs and wealth for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and that is something that they've been asking me to do."

The only hydroelectric project currently in the works is the behind-schedule, over-budget Muskrat Falls project, but Ball says Legault was speaking generally, and there isn't a deal in the works for Muskrat Falls power.

"We have not got into that level of discussion at all with Quebec right now, but we're willing to sit down and look for things," he said. "If Newfoundlanders and Labradorians can benefit from the discussion with Quebec so that we can export our stranded wealth in energy, in hydroelectricity resources, I'm more than willing to do that."

Construction continues at the Muskrat Falls site in Labrador in June 2018. Ball says if previous administrations had better relations with Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador might not be facing the same debt burden for the project. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Ball also took a poke at previous administrations' standoffishness with la belle province, suggesting that an unwillingness to pursue partnerships has contributed to the debt load of Muskrat Falls.

"We've seen other administrations that would not talk to Quebec, and we end up with Muskrat Falls, and now we see the burden that that is placing on this province."

And while premiers from Newfoundland and Labrador haven't always seen eye to eye with their Quebec counterparts, Ball says it's never been an issue for him.

Stronger mining industry

"We signed a memorandum of understanding quite some time ago in the mining industry, and we're actually seeing some significant results," he said. "If you were living in Labrador West since this agreement was signed, and the work that's been done, we've now seen IOC open up Wabush 3, which will extend the life of that mine for decades."

The premier also pointed to the recent announcement by Tacora Resources that it would be restarting the idled Scully mine as an example of improving fortunes in the mining industry.

"Because most of [these] resources are straddling the border … it's important that we continue the dialogue, because this creates jobs for people in our province. When we have the option, an opportunity to discuss things of mutual interest that will benefit both our provinces, I think that is a responsible thing for all premiers to do."

