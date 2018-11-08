Dwight Ball to shuffle cabinet ministers

After several tumultuous months and a harassment scandal playing out in the House of Assembly, Premier Dwight Ball will announce changes to his cabinet today at 4:30 p.m.

Sources tell CBC News it will be a significant shakeup, with several ministers changing places. Ball is expected to speak with the media at 5 p.m. at Government House.

There are two holes in cabinet currently being covered off on an interim basis — the voids left when former education minister Dale Kirby and former municipal affairs minister Eddie Joyce were booted from cabinet and caucus.

Both men stood accused of bullying and harassing other elected officials. Both men were ordered to apologize in the legislature this week, but they kept those apologies brief.

"I apologize," Joyce said before sitting back down.

"I offer my apologies to the House, Mr. Speaker," Kirby said.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons has stretched his portfolio to include Joyce's old job, while Al Hawkins, minister of advanced education, skills and labour, has taken on the education post as well.

The new ministers will be announced during a swearing-in ceremony at Government House.

