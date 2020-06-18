Standing ovation from MHAs as Dwight Ball marks last day in House of Assembly as premier

All members of the House of Assembly, except Eddie Joyce, gave Premier Dwight Ball a standing ovation to mark his last sitting in the House as premier. The Liberal party is expected to pick a new leader on August 3. (Anthony Germain/CBC)

It was a standing ovation for Dwight Ball on Thursday in the House of Assembly, as MHAs rose to their feet and applauded at the end of question period to mark his last day in the provincial legislature as premier

All MHAs stood, clapping, except for Independent MHA Eddie Joyce, who remained seated. The former Liberal's relationship with the premier soured over Ball's handling of a harassment complaint against Joyce, including kicking him out of caucus.

After the session, Ball started to get emotional as he spoke about the sendoff.

"It meant a lot to me today to see all members stand in appreciation for sitting in that chair," Ball said.

Ball announced on Feb. 17 he was stepping down as premier, after leading the province for nearly five years, starting when he lead the Liberals to a majority government in November 2015 and was sworn in as Newfoundland and Labrador's 13th premier.

When Ball took office in 2015, the province was facing a record $2.2-billion budget deficit for 2015-16, with massive cost overruns and schedule delays with the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

Last spring, Ball lost ground when the Liberals won a minority government after he called a snap election.

Despite his sometimes turbulent time as premier, Ball said he hopes to be remembered for doing his best.

"There was not a lot left in the cupboard, but [we did] our best with what we had," he said.

Secure path, mental health

Ball said his time as premier was about putting the province on a more stable road, something the COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting oil revenues have made much harder, but he said some of the province's problems can be fixed.

"If you want to fix something you need something to fix it with," he said. "We have great natural resources, we have great skilled individuals in our province and we have a history of being resilient."

He said improving mental health and addictions support was also important to him.

"It was having an effect on people's lives. People weren't getting the fullness of life that I wanted them to have," he said.

As Ball's time in office winds down, he said he'll miss meeting with people in the province.

Dwight Ball announced he would resign as premier in February. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the Liberal leadership race between John Abbott and Andrew Furey. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

"I love socializing with people and just learning. There's just not a person you can't learn from their own experience. I will miss that," he said.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie said politics is a rough and tumble game, joking that the premier seemed to be relieved at the end of question period.

"Anybody who put up with the slings and arrows of public life and dedicates themselves to public service, as the premier has done, deserves our thanks and congratulations, and I do that," said Crosbie.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin said she enjoyed working with Ball, despite what her questions in the House may have indicated.

"It's very nice to see him end on a high note. I'm rather impressed with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's done a very good job of bringing us all together," said Coffin.

Staying on as MHA for now

Ball said he will support whoever becomes the next Liberal leader — John Abbott or Andrew Furey — and said he will still contribute to the province.

The premier has committed to remaining as MHA for Humber-Gros Morne until the next election, but says he doesn't have any plans yet for life after politics.

"For the first time in my life, I can honestly say I don't know what will be next."

