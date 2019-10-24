7-week court break for man accused of killing Chantel John

The preliminary inquiry to determine whether there's enough evidence to send the man accused of killing Chantel John to trial will resume in December, after getting underway this week.

Kirk Keeping, 35, is accused of first-degree murder in John's death, and is facing five other charges from events that allegedly unfolded Jan. 9 in Conne River, including attempted murder.

The RCMP say he used a knife to attempt to murder Anne Jeddore — also known as Anne McDonald — John's biological mother.

Extra security measures, including a metal detector, were installed Thursday as Keeping was brought into provincial court for his preliminary inquiry. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Extra security measures were added at provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor for the hearings, which started Monday.

What happened inside the courtroom is covered by a publication ban. After the preliminary inquiry is finished, Judge Robin Fowler will decide whether Crown prosecutors have made a strong enough case to send Keeping to trial.

Keeping was Chantel John's former partner. Police are also accusing him of breaking a no-contact order with John on Jan. 9, 2019.

Thursday's hearing ran only part of the morning, and the rest of the inquiry was set over until December.

Keeping leaves the courtroom in Grand Falls-Windsor on Thursday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

About a dozen friends and family of Chantel John sat in the courtroom Thursday morning to watch the hearing.

Jennifer John, Chantel's adoptive mother, said the pain was as fresh Thursday as it was the night John was allegedly murdered.

"It's no easier than the very first day," said John.

Some of John's supporters wore symbols or T-shirts with pictures of red dresses, a symbol of remembrance for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"She was a loving, caring person," Jennifer John said. "Like, everybody loved her. Anybody needed help, she was there for them. No matter if it was day or night. She was there for them."

Chantel John was 28 years old. Her adoptive mother, Jennifer John, says she was an avid dog lover and had several pet dogs in her house. (Submitted)

Chantel John's supporters drove from the Miawpukek First Nation to Grand Falls-Windsor on Monday and again on Thursday to witness the hearings.

"Everybody knew Chantel, and something like this has never ever happened in Conne River," said Jennifer John. "This is a big thing for we, right? And everybody is feeling that loss."

