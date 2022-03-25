Winning N.L. startup develops software for Parkinson's testing and treatment

He was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's; she was studying the antioxidant properties of blueberries trying to find a cure.

They met at a conference in 2019, and now entrepreneur Gord Genge and PhD student Bronwyn Bridges are building a business and looking to make a difference in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

PragmaClin won the $25,000 top prize at the Mel Woodward Cup this week — a competition for early stage startup businesses connected to Memorial University.

Watch how PragmaClin's remote monitoring system works in the video above.