Utilities company supervisor fined for 2017 Maritime Link electrocution

A contractor on the Maritime Link project and one of its supervisors have been fined for safety failures that led to the electrocution of a lineman in 2017.

Provincial court judges in Stephenville have found that PowerTel Utilities Contractors and supervisor Daniel Gillingham failed to provide necessary pole top rescue equipment, and failed to stop work after line workers complained of feeling a "tingle" during work on a pole near Indian Head.

The company was fined $125,000 in February for three violations of Newfoundland and Labrador's Occupational Health and Safety Act. Gillingham received a fine of $500 for one violation, and was sentenced Thursday afternoon.

"It was a tragedy that was preventable, and I have no doubt that the 'if onlys' and the 'I wishes' will haunt and affect those that are affected by this accident for the rest of their lives," said Judge Kari Ann Pike in Stephenville on Thursday.

"There is no sentence which will alleviate the loss and suffering here. It's a tragedy for which there is no fix."

Procedures not followed

Phil Parsons, 30, was killed in the industrial accident in January 2017. According to the agreed-upon statement of facts submitted to the court Wednesday, Parsons was working atop a pole, but an equipotential zone — which would protect workers from electric shock — was not properly set up.

The pole itself was not live, but induction from a nearby hydro line was possible.

While Parsons was installing permanent jumpers, electrical induction sent thousands of volts through his body; the province's chief medical examiner determined the cause of death was electrocution, with multiple injuries by fall.

Earlier in the day, both Parsons and a co-worker complained of tingles. Daniel Gillingham also noticed that Parsons and a coworker had installed electrical equipment on the line incorrectly, but instead of immediately stopping work, allowed the work to continue when Parsons replied he could work around and try to fix the error.

Following the electrocution, and an unsuccessful attempt at CPR, Gillingham climbed the pole himself in an effort to lower Parsons to the ground. There was no other poletop rescue kit, so Gillingham used a hand line to try to secure Parsons, but that slipped, and Parsons fell to the ground.

Gillingham was charged following an Occupational Health and Safety investigation into the incident. He pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers.

On Wednesday, the brother of Phil Parsons read a victim impact statement for the court.

Brett Parsons said he measured his life in two eras: one before his brother's death, and a second one after.

"I often wonder if the situation would have been different if the proper safety equipment was available and being used on that day," he said.

Their father died several months after the incident, and Parsons said it was "unsettling" to know that the last months of his father's life were spent mourning the loss of his child.

Parsons said one of the hardest parts of his brother's death is knowing that one of his young sons — just two at the time of the accident — will never remember his uncle.

"I have Phillip's picture hanging in William's room, and he often asks who the man in the picture is. Each time I have to explain to him that he had an Uncle Phillip who loved him very much but had to go to heaven with the angels."

'Deep remorse'

In issuing a $500 fine on Thursday, Pike accepted arguments by Gillingham's lawyers that he held a much lower level of responsibility than the employer. His lawyers said Gillingham, despite being a supervisor, held very limited actual authority on the work site.

Gillingham "held the title as essentially a formality," according to lawyer Sogol Naserian.

Naserian also said Gillingham knew Parsons as a friend outside the worksite, and has expressed "deep remorse and regret" about the incident.

Gillingham had no previous record of safety breaches.

The $500 fine is the minimum allowed under the legislation, and was recommended both by Gillingham's lawyers and by Crown attorney Susan Gallant.

Pike said the fine, although the minimum that is allowed, sends a message to supervisors that their duties and responsibilities are serious.

"It is tangible in the court how much Mr. Gillingham regrets that day," Pike said in her decision. "Suffering is all around the court in this incident."

Brett Parsons also addressed Gillingham and his other coworkers directly in his victim impact statement.

"I know you tried everything you could to save him, including putting your own life at risk," he said. "My family and I are very thankful for your efforts. I also understand that this was an accident, and that no one had any ill intentions that day. I know this incident has also had a lasting impact on your life, and I hope you can find peace and closure as you move forward."

