7 charges laid in 2017 Maritime Link death near Stephenville Crossing

Powertel Utilities Contractors Limited and a supervisor were charged with seven violations of the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act in relation to the death of a worker at a Maritime Transmission Link worksite near Stephenville Crossing in January 2017.

Phil Parsons, 30, of Stephenville died in an industrial accident at the site on Jan. 16, 2017.

RCMP said at the time that his death was not considered suspicious and nobody else had been injured, but no further details were released.

They then turned the site near Indian Head over to the province's Occupational Health and Safety Division.

Powertel Utilities Contractors was charged with five violations under the act, said a press release Wednesday from Service NL.

Those alleged violations are:

Failure to provide and maintain a safe workplace.



Failure to provide the necessary information, instruction, supervision and facilities to ensure the safety of workers.



Failure to ensure workers, and especially supervisors, are made aware of the hazards.



Failure to ensure that safe work procedures are followed.



Failure to ensure that work procedures promote the safe interaction of workers and their work environment.

The supervisor was charged with two violations under the act. The alleged violations are:

Failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all workers under his supervision.



Failure to advise workers under his supervision of the health and safety hazards that may be met at the workplace.

Powertel and the supervisor are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Stephenville on Oct. 15.

