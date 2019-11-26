Utility company pleads guilty to 3 charges in Maritime Link death

PowerTel Utilities Contractors has pleaded guilty to three charges related to the death of an employee nearly three years ago.

The Emera contractor appeared in Stephenville provincial court Tuesday morning on charges over the death of lineman Phil Parsons of Stephenville, who was killed Jan. 16, 2017, at the Maritime Link project site near Indian Head.

According to the agreed statement of facts, PowerTel, an Emera contractor, failed to provide the necessary safety precautions to keep its employees safe during work on one of the pole lines.

Crown attorney Susan Gallant and PowerTel defence attorney, David Eaton, appeared in Stephenville provincial court this morning. The utility company will be sentenced Jan. 24. (Troy Turner, CBC)

Guilty pleas were entered for:

Failure to provide and maintain a workplace and the necessary equipment, systems and tools that are safe and without risk to the health of workers.

Failure to provide the information, instruction, training and supervision and facilities that are necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers.

Failure to ensure that safe work procedures are followed at all workplaces.

The Crown dropped the following charges:

Failure to ensure workers, and especially supervisors, are made aware of the hazards.

Failure to ensure that work procedures promote the safe interaction of workers and their work environment.

While working on the line, Parsons and a coworker each felt a slight shock earlier in the day.

However, work continued on the pole and, through electrical induction, 25,000-45,000 volts of electricity passed through Parsons, killing him.

The court heard there was no pole-top rescue equipment at the site. After futile attempts to resuscitate Parsons, an attempt to lower him to the ground failed, resulting in his body falling about 50 feet to the ground below.

Victim-impact statements were presented by Parsons's mother (read by a victim services employee) and brother.

In his statement. Brett Parsons detailed how his life, and that of his family, changed immediately.

"I lost a large part of myself.… My life will never be the same," he said.

Brett Parsons talked about how his sons — aged five and two at the time — will never grow up with the uncle they loved. He and his mother's statement spoke of Phil Parsons's excitement over moving into a new home — a home he would enjoy for only 10 months before the accident took his life.

Brett Parsons talked about how his father, Art, who died seven months later, spent his remaining days tormented by the death of his youngest son.

PowerTel vice-president John MacKinnon was present in Stephenville court this morning. The company pleaded guilty to three charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. (Troy Turner, CBC)

Sentencing

Fines under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (and Regulations) range from $2,000 to $250,000, said Crown attorney Susan Gallant.

A joint recommendation by the Crown and defence attorney David Eaton, asks that PowerTel pay $125,000 in total for the three charges.

Since the accident, Eaton said, many coworkers have suffered emotionally from the incident. He also said PowerTel has spent about $4 million providing additional safety training to all employees working on the project.

The matter will be back in court Jan. 24, when Judge Lynn Cole will render her decision on the sentencing.

A supervisor with PowerTel was also charged in the same incident. His matter appears before Stephenville provincial court Wednesday morning.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador