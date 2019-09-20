Maria Htee hopes to shatter another powerlifting record at St. John's competition

Maria Htee is a record-breaking powerlifter, hoping to capture lightning in a bottle twice this week and squat over 178 kilos. (Adam Walsh)

Most people reading this probably couldn't lift a fridge on their back.

Maria Htee can.

A record-setting powerlifter who lives in St. John's, she sticks to a serious diet to keep up with the demanding sport.

"I usually pay attention to my body and take note of what makes me feel better," she said.

"Gives me more power."

She'll need to abide by those strict rules if she hopes to do well at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation meet this week. The event happens every two years, and this year about 475 people from 14 different countries are gathering to lift huge amounts of weight in front of a cheering crowd.

Htee may only be 4'11, but she can lift well over 300 pounds.

She's also already a big deal in the powerlifting world: she's a current world champion in her weight class, and she'll be making another record attempt this week.

Htee poses for a photo with the Northern Irish powerlifting team. (Adam Walsh)

"Maria's always ranked in the top two or three at any event she competes in at the world level," said Jeff Butts, the event coordinator for the competition.

"This is less competitive than worlds for Maria here, she'll be able to lift a little more relaxed. But we know she'll always do great."

Htee's success can't be argued with, but she has her sights beyond this week.

"After I won a bodybuilding show here locally, two weeks after that I did my first powerlifting meet. And I also won that competition. I was like, oh, I'm actually really good at this," she said.

Success is nothing new for Htee

"I had a really good competition a few months ago in Sweden... I was happy, but it's not a number that I wanted. I had a few numbers in mind that I wanted to achieve at this meet. We'll see how the day goes, maybe a few more records."

The squat record for a 57 kilo woman is 178 kilos. Htee aims to lift 178.5 or 180 kilos on her back this time around. That's about the weight of a large refrigerator.

Htee with Jeff Butt, the event coordinator for the Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation competition. (Adam Walsh)

"I have a really good feeling about it. But I don't want to jinx it."

Htee's journey to powerlifting is a long one. She has been living in Newfoundland and Labrador for the past 12 years, but she was born and raised in Thailand by Burmese parents.

"Then we came here as a refugee," she said.

She has come to love her new home, including its foods.

"My plan is, after my workout, I'll have a good meal and then relax. Something meaty, steak, something like that. With lots of salt. I wish I could have Jigg's dinner right now, though."

