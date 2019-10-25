Near miss with electrified cable prompted Muskrat Falls powerhouse stoppage
Orders issued to Cahill Ganotec and Andritz Hydro, both working on the structure
The stop-work orders issued for parts of the powerhouse at the Muskrat Falls site came following a close call with an electrified cable.
Occupational Health and Safety issued the orders to Cahill Ganotec and Andritz Hydro, both working on the powerhouse structure.
The orders follow what Service NL calls a "high-potential near miss" of accidental contact with an "energized cable" that happened Oct. 18.
OHS said it couldn't provide any more information about the nature of the incident, stating it is still an open investigation.
Crown corporation Nalcor's information on the incident was only issued on its social media accounts.
Work is ongoing in other areas of the powerhouse, and in all other areas of the construct site for the hydroeletric project.
