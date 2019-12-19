Power tools stolen from Grand Falls-Windsor church amid rebuilding effort

Members of a Grand Falls-Windsor church are facing more obstacles in reopening their building, after a number of power tools were stolen from the site this week.

St. Matthew's Presbyterian Church was extensively damaged by fire in October. The main structure of the church was saved, but major smoke and water damage caused the church to close its doors.

Bob Thompson, chair of the board of managers for the church, said about $3,000 worth of power tools were stolen from the church, along with fuel from the furnace.

"The crew came in Monday morning at 8 a.m. or so," Thompson told CBC Newfoundland Morning. "And the first thing we opened up and went inside and when the guys started looking for the tools, we couldn't find them."

Thompson said a new deadbolt was earlier installed on the back door of the building, in fear that the building could be broken into. The deadbolt was still in place the next day, but a basement window had been broken out.

The church has become part of the history of Grand Falls-Windsor; St. Matthew's was built in 1910, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Heritage Foundation, one year after the town's paper mill was built.

Although the congregation has dwindled in recent years, volunteer Lucien Forbes said the history of the church is something to be admired.

"This church has been here so long, it's in the character of Grand Falls-Windsor," Forbes told CBC News in October.

Almost $3,000 of power tools were stolen from inside St. Matthew's Presbyterian Chruch in Grand Falls-Windsor. The church was extensively damaged by fire in October. (David Newell/CBC)

Following the fire, a number of volunteers donated time, tools and labour to help rebuild the inside of the church. The building was ripped to the studs and the rebuilding process began.

The stolen tools taken this week belonged to a volunteer.

"The chainsaw, we couldn't find the skill saw, we couldn't find the drill, we couldn't find the nailer … four heavy-duty, commercial type [tools] were missing," Thompson said. "Very disappointing. To know that a volunteer shows up to help and then he loses [his tools].

"It's disturbing. Especially when we've had so much help from the town, you know, all the community," Thompson added. "But when something like this happens, you get a bad taste in your mouth."

Eyes on the culprit

Thompson said the incident has been reported to the RCMP. Security camera footage shows a person making four to five trips back and forth to the church beginning at 6 a.m.

Thompson said a half tank of fuel was also stolen from the church's furnace. The tank was filled on Oct. 9, and has only been used once in the past two months.

Although the church faces another obstacle, Thompson said the renovation will push forward.

"We're still going ahead," Thompson said.

"We've got the church cleaned out, we've got everything all stripped down, we've got insulation put back in the walls, we're getting the wiring done and the church will be back as good as new come next spring."