Power rates in N.L. to increase by almost 7 per cent on July 1
Newfoundland Power said the actual increases will vary depending on the type of service and use, but will affect both residential and commercial customers.
Hikes coming for both residential and commercial customers
Power rates in Newfoundland and Labrador will increase by almost seven per cent on July 1, Newfoundland Power announced Friday.
An average increase of consumer electricity rates of 6.8 per cent was approved by the Newfoundland and Labrador Board of Commissioners of Public Utilities, but the actual amount of increase will vary for individual customers depending on the type of service and the amount of electricity used.
On average, residential electricity rates will increase by 6.6. per cent and commercial rates will increase by 6.8 per cent to 8.3 per cent depending on class of service,
For street and area lighting, the monthly rates will increase by an average of 1.6 per cent.
