Power outage at St. John's city hall to affect multiple municipal services
Website will be down, no debit or credit payments accepted at municipal facilities on the weekend
A planned power outage at St. John's city hall will have far-reaching impacts when it comes to certain municipal services from Friday to Sunday.
The restrictions/changes to services will start Friday 4:30 p.m. and run until Sunday at 9 a.m.
Debit and credit card payments will not be accepted at any City of St. John's facility — including rec facilities and humane services. The buildings will be open as usual, but only cash will be accepted.
People heading to Robin Hood Bay dump should expect slowdowns because the weights of materials being dropped off have to be recorded manually.
The City of St. John's website and map centre will not be available, and e-Updates (for those who subscribe to them) will not be sent.
The parking garage at city hall will be closed, too.
The outage is needed for safety reasons, according to a media release issued by the city.
Residents can still call 3-1-1 during the outage.
