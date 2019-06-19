NL Hydro crews investigating outage along southwest coast

A stretch of the southwest coast of Newfoundland is without power this morning.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro's website lists an equipment fire as the cause, after the power went out just before 5 a.m.

The outage is affecting homes in Port aux Basques, Port aux Port, Burgeo, Stephenville, Doyles, Bay St. George, and in the Codroy Valley.

Crews have been dispatched to investigate, according to Hydro's website.

There is no word yet on restoration time.

Currently experiencing outages in areas on the west coast of the island. We are investigating and will update when more information is available. —@NLHydro

