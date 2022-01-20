Encore! Theatre company's pandemic pivot launches 2nd season

Performance spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador are closed under the current pandemic alert level, but there's still theatre to watch.

Perchance Theatre's free online series, The Power of One, is back for a second season.

Last year, weekly video performances focused on Newfoundland and Labrador's culture and geography.

This year, The Power of One: World Classics features stories from other cultures and countries performed by artists living in the province.

The first episode is about Sedna, Inuk goddess of the sea. Learn more about her, and The Power of One: World Classics, in the video above.

