Encore! Theatre company's pandemic pivot launches 2nd season

Performance spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador are closed under the current pandemic alert level, but there’s still theatre to watch. 

This time, The Power of One is focusing on world classics

The Power of One takes on the world

6 days ago
Duration 2:38
It starts with Sedna, Inuk goddess of the sea, then travels the globe. Perchance Theatre’s The Power of One: World Classics let’s you take in international theatre while performance spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador are closed. Learn more about the online series and its second season in the video above. 2:38

Perchance Theatre's free online series, The Power of One, is back for a second season. 

Last year, weekly video performances focused on Newfoundland and Labrador's culture and geography. 

This year, The Power of One: World Classics features stories from other cultures and countries performed by artists living in the province. 

The first episode is about Sedna, Inuk goddess of the sea. Learn more about her, and The Power of One: World Classics, in the video above.

