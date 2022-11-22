Equipment failure leaves 17,000 people without power in St. John's snowfall
Restoration time unknown, says Newfoundland Power
More than 17,000 Newfoundland Power customers on the Avalon Peninsula lost electricity Tuesday afternoon as the St. John's area faces an early bout of winter weather.
The power went out around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, affecting 17,180 customers, according to Newfoundland Power's website.
The outage is connected to a problem with a piece of equipment at the Hardwoods substation in St. John's, according to a tweet from the company.
Power had been restored to most customers as of 4 p.m., according to Newfoundland Power in an update. Work to restore electricity in Bell Island and Portugal Cove-St. Philip's continues.
Snow began falling in the St. John's area around lunchtime and is expected to be heaviest between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to CBC N.L. meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.
The snow will be heavy at times between now and 4 or 5 pm then taper off after 8 pm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/VYNOtFrjWk">https://t.co/VYNOtFrjWk</a>—@a_brauweiler
Snowfall amounts are expected to be between five and 10 centimetres, while wind warnings and special weather statements remain in place from St. John's to Terra Nova.
The outage wasn't a result of testing on the Labrador-Island or Maritime links operated by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, according to a statement from the provincial Crown corporation. Testing left more than 57,000 customers without power for a short period earlier this month.
