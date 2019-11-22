Spirit Song powwow workshop connects dancers with their roots

People in St. John's gathered Friday to learn the basics of powwow dancing at a workshop during the Spirit Song Festival. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

For Nipahtuwet Naka Wespahtuwet Possesom, teaching people powwow dancing is a way to bring people together.

"At this time in our history of Canada, there's a lot of building bridges," Possesom said Friday following a workshop at the Spirit Song Festival, organized by First Light, in St. John's.

"And in order to do that, you really need to see where people come from. To see where they come from, you need to participate when they get together, right?"

Possessom, from the St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick, has been a professional dancer for 20 years, and is passing on his knowledge to people at the festival.

"I'm teaching them the idea of coming together and being able to participate in powwows through inter tribal dance," Possesom said.

"In our teachings and our history, we always include people. So our tradition is that everyone is tribal. Everyone comes from somewhere, so that means when we call for … the peoples to come together, we mean everyone."

Nipahtuwet Naka Wespahtuwet Possesom has been a professional dancer for two decadesand brought his experience to St. John's for the workshop. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

The workshop involved teaching people basic powwow dance moves, which Possesom hopes allows people to feel comfortable if they ever choose to attend and participate in a powwow.

'We're still trying to teach people what we are about'

Melanie Kuz, a member of the Anishinaabe nation, came from Ontario to attend the Spirit Song Festival. She wanted to learn some moves to connect with her ancestors, and pass on some of what she knows to young people.

Melanie Kuz came from Ontario to learn more about powwow dancing because she wanted to learn some moves to connect with her ancestors. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"A lot of the time, we do feel outcast," Kuz said. "People say they want to include us. We're still trying to teach people what we are about.

"It's frightening to some people and sometimes even us, trying to learn our old traditions again, because it was beaten into us that we weren't supposed to practise."

Most basic powwow moves taught by Possesom involve staying light on your feet, almost bouncing to different tempos of music. Some involve full body movement, including waving arms and swaying hips.

Possesom says most of his teachings come from the East Coast, honouring the Miꞌkmaq ground Newfoundland occupies.

Powwow dancing involves being light on your feet, and constantly moving to the beat of a singer or drum. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Most moves include masculine and feminine variations. Masculine moves tend to make people stand taller, while feminine moves usually involve softer movements. Possesom teaches his students both variations of moves, and says it's up to them what spirit comes out.

"We believe that everyone is born with the spirits, at least this is my teaching, of both masculine and feminine," Possesom said. "Because the masculine and feminine comes together to make a new person, a baby. Through that, you have both of those moves within you. Which ones come through are the ones you use."

The group moves in and out with different steps as the music develops. This move is a masculine move, making tracks on the ground as the dancers come together. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Possesom adds that every student he teaches is different, but everyone is able to learn powwow dance moves.

"Nothing is limited to an individual," Possesom said.

"All of our teachings, it's not like in the Western world where it has to be presented a certain way, you need a certain body to present it. We dance no matter what ability you have."