The cosy checklist: How shopping local can help bring the hygge 

Contributor Amanda Stellisano practices hygge, which refers to living a life of warmth and contentment. She embraces the winter months to cosy up and knit. (Submitted)

I wrote recently about how cosiness is the key to handling harsh Newfoundland winters. Admittedly, fully embracing the spirit of hygge — that's the Danish and Norwegian way of living built around cosiness, comfort and coming together — may mean stocking up on certain things you may not have just lying around your house.

Some hygge supplies you'll want are warm clothes, candles, blankets, socks, and slippers, to name a few. To make it even more special and comfortable, look past the box stores and online warehouses to beautiful and unique pieces from here in Newfoundland and Labrador.

There are so many reasons why buying locally made is a thoughtful choice.

You support community creators, you help the environment and you keep money in your local economy.

How shopping local helps

When you buy from a local creator, you are directly helping a person in your own community. Chances are there are very few hands between yours and the creators. The price you pay, after covering supplies and labour, goes into their pockets. You help them afford their bills, their necessities, and further grow their business.

When you buy from local individuals, you have a much smaller impact on the environment. There's no mass production, there's minimal waste, and there's no major carbon footprint from items shipped around the world.

On top of that, it benefits our own community. Buying locally builds a strong social and economical investment. Keeping money in our own economy creates jobs. Local makers are also local shoppers. They know what goes into being a small business and they want to strengthen others where they can. Therefore, supporting even one small business supports the community as a whole.

Here are some ideas on how to build your hygge collection locally.

Figgyduff Dory is based out of Port de Grave. (Figgyduff Dory)

Clothes

Locally printed clothing has become a hugely popular trend in recent years. One of the most popular clothing brands is Figgyduff Dory . Based in Port de Grave, the company uses common Newfoundland and Labrador phrases and images to make fun and stylish clothes. You can buy online, or at local retailers across the province.

The shop Salt has a minimalist style and is highly sought after. They mainly sell staples of style and comfort such as sweatshirts, t-shirts, and beanies. Occasionally, they team up with local artists for unique and gorgeous clothing designs. They have locations in St. John's and Grand Falls-Windsor, or you can order online.

Candles

One of the most recognizable names in locally made candles is Foggy Island Candles . All their products are made in this province. Their scents are all inspired by life in Newfoundland, from berries to toutons, and even the common RDF. For those who can't burn candles, they also have wax melts and scented room sprays to warm your heart. If you can't get to their St. John's storefront, retailers across the province carry their products. You can also shop their website.

A selection of bath products from Tval in St. John's. (Tval)

Bath and skincare

Tvål Skincare has been a staple of downtown St. John's for more than 15 years. Their products are made in-house using mostly natural ingredients, and you can get just about anything there. You'll find soaps, bath bombs and soaks, cosmetics, shampoo and conditioner, men's skincare, and more. Their products come in absolutely delectable scents, or unscented if you prefer. You can find Tvål Skincare products at their Water Street location or on their website.

BubblePixie Soap Co. started with an Etsy shop and market tables, and have grown to include a brick and mortar location! They hand make their bath and body products, and they carry just about everything you'll need. Their Etsy shop lists products such as bath bombs, lotions, salt scrubs, bar soaps, beard oil, and so much more. If you visit their physical location in Grand Falls-Windsor, you can also find lots of other gift products like ornaments, mugs, socks, and other fun treats!

Designer Katie Noseworthy's socks, available from Knit Sprite. (Knit Sprite)

Creative crafts

A warm blanket is a 100 per cent must have. Jandy Quilts , located in Corner Brook, has your cosy covered. Their website and Etsy store offer a variety of Newfoundland-inspired quilts, with the ability to customize, and free shipping to boot! You can get every size from baby to king, and there's even pillow covers if you'd like a full set.

You'll also want any and all knitted goods for optimal comfort. Head To Toe Knits , located in Gander, has something for everyone in the family. They offer socks, mitts, boot cuffs, and even household items like dishcloths and kitchen towels. Their knitted goods are sure to keep you, your family, and guests comfy from head to toe!

Here's a bonus if you are a knitter yourself: buy a locally designed pattern! Knit Sprite , run by local designer Katie Noseworthy, carries patterns for all kinds of warm knits. Whether it's a shawl, socks, or mitts, you'll enjoy having a beautiful new project to get through the winter. Plus, wearing something you knit yourself keeps you twice as warm. Ask any knitter. It's a fact!

Blankets and socks can keep you comfortable. But if you want that extra warm, fuzzy feeling this winter, stock your home with locally made goods. You'll be supporting your community, supporting the environment, and you'll have the coziest house on the block!

