How do we keep kids out of the internet misinformation dumpster fire? Not with school cell phone bans

In Canada we are seeing schools ban cell phones, which is as one digital literacy expert calls it, 'a major misstep.' (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

I knew I had a problem when my then-seven-year-old interrupted our reading one night, putting his hand on my cheek to turn my face toward his. "Mom," he asked, his eyes welling up.

"Can the Illuminati find me in St. John's?"

Like a lot of kids growing up with devices instead of televisions, he's a YouTube fiend. He'd been watching Minecraft videos when YouTube's algorithm began suggesting videos about the Illuminati. It was probably linked through the "Illuminati confirmed!" internet joke, where people blamed game glitches on the Illuminati.

But he wasn't old enough — or savvy enough — to understand that the increasingly creepy offerings from YouTube were totally ridiculous. It became a thing.

Contributor Sarah Smellie says her son drew the Illuminati’s eyeball-within-a-pyramid symbol everywhere. She adds, 'it was like living in an X-Files episode.' (Submitted by Sarah Smellie)

I mean, it was kinda funny (sorry, kiddo) and it was quickly solved by some fun-time family fact-checking, but it really made me think about what the heck I was doing — and not doing — when it came to my kid's online habits.

I see more and more friends and family members on Facebook sharing easily disproved YouTube videos and "articles," pledging allegiance to the anti-vaccination movement, some veering toward the alt-right, all neatly corralled into their echo chambers by algorithms. The more actual news you show them, the more they're convinced the actual news is fake — and that they're some of the few who've woken up to the truth.

It's a dumpster fire. How do I keep my extremely online kid out of it?

It's about digital literacy

Jessie Curell is the the founder of Hands On Media Education, a Montreal-based organization helping teachers, parents and kids build digital literacy skills.

She agrees with the dumpster fire assessment. "It's a weird time to be in media education," she said.

The first thing Curell told me was that online misinformation, and the algorithms feeding it to us, are important, but that they fall under a bigger idea of digital literacy.

Digitally literate kids know about online privacy and what happens to their data; they know how to spot misinformation and question what its motives and origin might be; they know how companies like Facebook work and what they want from its users; and they know how to make their own media and tell their own stories. And they have enough control to pause and think before they post.

This is 2020, this is the world they live in." - Jessie Curell

But nobody's really teaching them this stuff, said Curell.

Parents often don't know this stuff themselves or we're not paying attention until our kids are waiting fearfully for the New World Order.

Often, parents are often telling kids to lay off the screens while they're unable to look away from their own phones, Curell said. Ouch.

Why don't we teach this in schools?

Jessie Curell is the founder of Hands On Media Education. (Submitted by Jessie Curell)

So, how about schools?

Canada is held up as an example of a country getting digital literacy right since it's part of the school curriculum in every province, Curell said, but it's often not actually taught.

Teachers are stressed out, struggling with increasingly large class sizes. It's a lot easier to pass out a math quiz than to figure out how to assess and grade a student's digital literacy, she said. So it gets left behind.

Finland gets a gold star: Finnish kids learn to lie with statistics in math class, and they study propaganda campaigns in history class, all with the goal of helping them be smarter online citizens.

But in Canada, we're seeing schools ban cell phones, which Curell said is a major misstep.

This is a menu that appears when someone reports a photo on Facebook. (Facebook Inc.)

"[It shows] you're not listening to how they're learning and engaging with the world," she said.

Curell points to a New York Times article about a Florida high school with a TikTok club. "There's a school that gets it."

She doesn't blame the overworked teachers, but said something's got to change so they have the support to bring these ideas into the classroom.

Curell is not alone. Researchers often recommend early, in-class digital literacy education as a way to fight online misinformation and radicalization.

'This is the world they live in'

Ultimately, Curell believes we need a culture shift.

"We need to be modelling responsible use of the internet and devices, at home and at school, and not pretending like they don't exist — and not pretending like they aren't the coolest things in the world," she said.

"This is 2020, this is the world they live in."

Young people across Canada say online policies have a direct impact on their lives and want a voice in creating them. Learn more from our new Young Canadians in a Wireless World report. #YCWW —@MediaSmarts

Curell recommends being open with your kids and taking a look at the resources on Media Smart's website. They've got activities for parents to do with their kids, as well as lesson plans for teachers.

And in the meantime, be excellent to each other.

"A big word of advice I have for all parents and teachers is to have patience with yourself, have patience with your kids," Curell said.

Everybody's overwhelmed with all this, she said, including media educators. But she has faith, in kids and in parents and teachers, that we'll figure this out and eventually find our way out of the dumpster fire. If not, there's always that New World Order.

