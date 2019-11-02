Alberta, I get it, you're mad. We've been here before, and we're here to help

In an open letter to Albertans, contributor Raymond Critch writes now that the venting is over, we need to talk. (John Gushue/CBC)

In the Christmas episode of the second season of The West Wing, the wise Leo McGarry relates a story to his colleague Josh.

"This guy's walking down the street when he falls in a hole. The walls are so steep he can't get out. A doctor passes by and the guy shouts up, 'Hey you. Can you help me out?' The doctor writes a prescription, throws it down in the hole and moves on. Then a priest comes along and the guy shouts up, 'Father, I'm down in this hole can you help me out?' The priest writes out a prayer, throws it down in the hole and moves on. Then a friend walks by, 'Hey, Joe, it's me can you help me out?' And the friend jumps in the hole. Our guy says, 'Are you stupid? Now we're both down here.' The friend says, 'Yeah, but I've been down here before and I know the way out.'"

This is an open letter to Albertans, from a Newfoundlander.

Sounds like you guys are pretty mad over there. I get it, and as your friend, I've let you vent for a minute. Now we need to talk.

I get that you're all pretty pissed off that most of the rest of the country didn't vote Conservative in the federal election.

I hear that, but here's why that happened.

Ironically, it's probably because I'm a Newfoundlander that I get it.

First, most of us have been paying attention to the science for a long time now and we're convinced that climate change is real, man-made and potentially catastrophic. So for a party to act like it's not happening seems a little odd.

Second, like most guys, I've got plenty of friends who are women, and a few friends who are gay, lesbian or transgender. They're pretty shocked about what's been happening in the States.

Some are terrified it could happen here, and Andrew Scheer gives them no comfort from that fear. Quite frankly, he scares the crap out of them.

Given how reluctant he has been to move on from his earlier positions on this, I can't blame them.

Third, this obsession with tax cuts has got to stop. It's getting to be a fetish. The answer to bad government spending isn't less government spending; it's better government spending. Not every social problem can be cured by cutting taxes. Sometimes, the job of government is to take fairly from everyone and build things like roads, schools, and where appropriate, pipelines, or to run programs that help everyone.

So we didn't vote Conservative, but I can understand why you did. Ironically, it's probably because I'm a Newfoundlander that I get it.

Let me tell you about the moratorium

My father, a fisherman, was the same age I am now – 39 – when the cod moratorium happened in 1992.

About 40,000 people, working in an industry on which our identity was built, were out of work overnight because of an environmental problem.

Sure, from where we sat, it didn't look like the cod stocks were gone.

My family's inshore fishing operation in St. John's had seen record catches in the previous years.

That said, the science was clear, and doing nothing about it was no longer an option.

At the time, it didn't make sense to me. I get it now.

Still, it hurt. I won't lie to you and pretend it didn't.

It also couldn't be solved by pretending it wasn't happening. Nor were tax cuts useful when you weren't making any money in the first place.

We needed help, and we needed it from the government. Fishermen like my father needed time and resources to diversify; to start fishing for things other than cod. (He did, by the way.)

Other people needed to retrain and find different work. Many of them moved to your oil patch, which was heating up at the same time. There were, and are, major social problems as a result. Alcoholism and drug use spiked. Families were torn apart.

So I understand that you're scared, and that fear is making you angry. I don't blame you.

That said, we can't pretend climate change isn't real anymore, and we can't sit back and not do whatever we can to stop it. That's going to hit you first and hardest. So we need to support you guys, while you start to transition away from the boom days of oil and into whatever kind of economy comes next. It may not be pretty, but you won't be going through it alone.

To borrow from an old story — we've been down in this hole before — and we know the way out.

It doesn't come by cutting taxes, or by pretending we're not in a hole.

It comes by seeing where we are and working together to get out.

So even if we disagree about who should be government, we're here to help. That's what friends do.

To revisit the West Wing scene described above, click the video below:

