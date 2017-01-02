Midnight fireworks are significant to me. I don't believe I am alone

Each year that I can, around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, I pack a little knapsack and head out for a perfect vantage point of the midnight fireworks in St. John's.

Sometimes this is not possible, as I can end up working private functions as a bartender or a caterer, and the events span over the midnight mark. In fact, most private functions tend to do that so that people can honour the time-honoured tradition of ringing in the new year with friends and family.

I repeat: To ring in the new year with friends and family.

In late November, the City of St. John's announced a change in schedule for the annual New Year's Eve fireworks, moving the midnight tradition to 8 o'clock.

The city's event description now notes that there will be a countdown to 8 p.m.

Around the corner, Rick Mercer will be hosting Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2020 from Mallard Cottage. This is a countdown to midnight across the country, to be broadcast on the CBC.

By the time it airs, the fireworks at nearby Quidi Vidi Lake will long be over.

Fireworks over Quidi Vidi Lake. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

The City of St. John's will the first capital city in North America to welcome the new year, but this year the skyline will be significantly underwhelming, deafeningly quiet, and eerily dark.

That is, minus a few scattered backyard firecrackers and misdirected roman candles.

The city cited the desire to make the fireworks display more inclusive for families, particularly those with young children.

I can fully understand and appreciate their motivation. Who wouldn't find joy in the uncontainable excitement of children at the sight of the night sky illuminated with dancing sparks and thunderous explosions?

The thing for myself and many residents of St. John's who do not have have children is that we now are being negatively affected. That, however, doesn't seem to resonate with the City Council.

That being said, New Year's Eve for me as a child was indeed an exciting time. It was thrilling for reasons that still hold true in my adult years. An evening of guilt-free overindulgence; the comfort and reassurance of being surrounded by family and friends; the ambitious declaration of resolutions; and staying up far too late, but taking solace in the reality that for this one night out of the year, it is consequence free.

I still retain that child-like excitement on New Year's Eve. This year certainly seems to bring somewhat of an end to that rare moment of magic.

In speaking with my friends who have children, I realize that the magic of the midnight fireworks lives on.

After all, what is the devastating consequence of allowing your children one night of the year to neglect their conditioned bedtime in exchange for life-lasting impressions. It's something beyond just fireworks, something beyond instant gratification. It's an appreciation for the centuries old traditions which mark the end of a year.

An added bonus as a parent is that you may also get to sleep in a little longer than usual, which many need, and deserve.

I struggle to believe city council's decision was properly contemplated and vetted.

The traditions of New Year's Eve are embedded with an exciting hope, that a blank slate lies before us. Superstitiously, the loudness and brightness of fireworks were employed to drive away evil spirits; the midnight kiss was to give the same protections against evil and stave off negativity for our loved ones; the often lyrically inaccurate singing of Auld Lang Syne is a point of reminiscence and a farewell to the year gone by; and the first minute of the new year serves a starting point for our new year's resolutions. All are time-honoured traditions.

This all culminates at the very stroke of midnight — and not a moment before.

New Year's Eve fireworks from Quidi Vidi in 2016, shortly after midnight. (Submitted by Wichan Y Photography)

The mere moments after the clock strikes midnight is where banked hopes finally intersect with the long-awaited moment for concrete action.

Positive outlooks are at their peak and that moment carries promises of the fresh outlook and new possibilities for many: the dissatisfied worker who hopes their full potential will be recognized in the new year; the helpless romantic who swears that they will never spend another year in loneliness; the struggling parent who prays their child will be safe and healthy; the addict who is determined to leave their demons in the past.

These hopeful residents await the thunderous and illuminating midnight explosion to declare officially the beginning of positive change.

They have deliberated their plans for success while aspiring for the creation of a new self.

I have several on my list as well.

I respect family inclusiveness, but council has tragically failed to recognize what that decision has excluded, especially for those of us who still retain hope for the promise of starting anew.

Granted, a mediated effort was made to have a pyrotechnic show on George Street at midnight — a free and all-ages event. As much as I do appreciate this attempt, I think the city may have executed this backwards. (It's also New Year's Eve, not a Nickelback concert.)

Why have a Bannerman Park skating party in the evening only to then have families traverse in the winter down to Quidi Vidi Lake to take in the 8 o'clock fireworks?

Would it not make more sense to have the pyrotechnic show at 8 p.m. at Bannerman Park, and leave the fireworks at the traditional and most appropriate time?

I pose this question to city council directly – and I pen this column with hope. Just as you exercised your ability to make this change, you retain that power to reverse your decision.

Analogous to the midnight timing of the symbolic fireworks display - it is not too late.

In fact, the time could not be more perfect.

