Kinda skeety, and not OK: Skeet is a word that's mean and hurtful, and we can do better

This article has been difficult for me to write. It's about a word that cuts right through me and makes me cringe.

"Skeet."

I initially planned to write about the origin and meaning of the word because I heard it so often growing up in St. John's. I'd rather focus on the way I feel when I hear someone use it, which is usually in a derogatory way.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, we love to talk about culture — our own, as well as the culture that is projected onto us from outside sources. I have no problem with any of that — I love all the tourists who are drawn to our province and I love how much visitors love this place and its people.

However, believe it or not, I don't often see my culture represented.

That may sound weird coming from a townie — being from the capital city, we have more resources and representation than anywhere else. But, sometimes, the townie culture is also a projection. I grew up centre west in the city, in a working-class neighbourhood.

I don't see a whole lot of love for the people I see every day on the streets around me.

Here's what it meant

But you do hear people talk about "skeets" and even "skeet culture." While I know it's an old word and has many meanings, I am sticking to the pervasive meaning as that of someone who is considered a "hard case."

In the Nineties, the word was everywhere. A popular description that we would use to describe each other in St. John's was "she's kinda skeety, but she's OK."

That meant, "She's kinda poor, but she's OK."

That's what it meant.

I spoke to a high school friend about that.

"I'm so glad I wasn't a skeet," he said. "The reality was that those 'skeety' kids got in waaay more trouble than we did, even though we all did the exact same things."

I noticed that, too, and it never sat right with me.

When I question people about how they use the word, they will say "but I only use it to describe people doing illegal things."

Except that's not true. I notice it all the time, and it's a class thing.

How people talk, and how they look

It is usually based on someone's accent or the way they dress. I'm not sure how you can tell if someone is a criminal by their accent and clothing, but maybe I'm wrong.

I do know those are the people who get called skeets, and that's that. What's so wrong with wearing pyjamas in the day time? Maybe their bowler hat got wet. Maybe today is laundry day. Who cares?

I started thinking about this when the controversy around the word "Newfie" came up again. Personally, I have no problem with Newfie but I realize other people here do, so I'm trying to be more aware of how words affect people.

I understand that often one's reaction to a word is based on their experience with it. I find skeet hurtful, but I do understand that for many people it's a colourful word — to them, it's harmless, a form of endearment.

Not for me. Culture is a very complex and tricky phenomenon, and words matter. We need to be aware of how our words are heard by others.

OK, how about this? Maybe skeet wouldn't bother me so much if skeet culture got the kind of respect I would like it to get.

Let's take the shame out of it

The word criminal is not synonymous with the working class. How about celebrating working class traditions? Let's take the shame out of it.

After all — often the richest cultural experiences come from marginalized people.

Often when people come to St. John's to go to MUN, they choose to live downtown. There's nothing unusual about this but they're not always getting the entire St. John's experience. I sometimes hear people say that St. John's people are snobby. Well, I can show you areas that are not snobby but you have to move around. (I know, I know — scary! But you can do it.)

Maybe one of them will rob you blind, I don't know. But I do know that crimes are committed by people from all walks of life.

In fact, I think you will be pleasantly surprised at what you find. I think about the many local convenience stores around town that are closing as buying habits change. This makes me sad as each closure takes a chunk of culture with it.

These stores were the meeting places for neighbourhoods. They were often in families for generations and reflected the lives of people who lived around them.

I don't see the same level of concern for these closures as I do for the more fashionable downtown business that are going through rough times.

When I hear someone referred to as a skeet, I wonder, is this a person with a rich St. John's dialect, who maybe grew up in a poorer part of town, who probably has a wicked sense of humour?

A story that made my heart sink

But there's no doubt that we make decisions about people based on how they look or how they speak.

An acquaintance of mine moved to a street very near where I grew up. I was eager to tell her all about my old neighbourhood and show her the pride I felt about it.

I was taken aback when she said, "Yeah, well, unfortunately, it's a whole other level of skeet than I'm used to."

My heart sank. I couldn't believe that that sentiment existed. I wanted my old neighbourhood celebrated for the rich colourful place it still is.

Too bad I didn't grow up in another part of town. But what is culture anyway and who decides what is worthy of being celebrated?

Shouldn't a culturally rich, welcoming province, represent all its traditions? Can't we be proud of everyone?

This is my perspective. I don't want anyone to feel guilty; I want us to be inclusive. Jellybean Row is but one part of St. John's — there are others equally as interesting.

I'd like to share a recent encounter I had. I was walking near Boncloddy Street, with my hood up, totally engrossed in myself.

A young man covered in tattoos looked at me, and scoffed.

"Missus," he said, "take your f--king hood down, it's f--king gorgeous out!"

He was right.

If that's not folk wisdom, I don't know what is.

