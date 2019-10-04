Tragedy in Pouch Cove: A sister remembers an icy disaster that killed her brother

Jenna Elliott sits by the Pouch Cove memorial that was erected in memory of her brother Jesse Elliott, cousin Adam Wall, and A.J. Sullivan. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

I was nine years old when my eldest brother died.

All children must learn difficult things in life as they grow. Death is just one of the monsters under the bed that proves to be real.

In moments like this, we turn to what makes us feel safe and grounded, including our parents or guardians. But what do you do when the ones you turn to are the ones in need of comfort?

Some of the events of the world-crushing day when my brother died remain crystal clear to me. It all unfolded in Pouch Cove, a small, tight-knit community just north of St. John's. Other memories are clouds of mist lost in the fog of the past.

I remember my elation when I woke up on that cold morning of March 8, 2001. My eldest brother, Jesse, was looking out our living-room window as he waited for the school bus. Seeing me, he called me over. The view took my breath away.

The ocean that bordered Pouch Cove was gone. In its place was a wide expanse of white that had crept into the cove during the night. Countless pieces of ice stretched into the horizon, the weight of them slowing the motion of the waves trapped beneath their cold embrace.

Jesse had had a huge grin on his face, his wonder and amazement as obvious as my own. We stood together for what would be the last time.

If only I could have extended time. I have just that moment and the mutual feelings we shared looking upon a wonder of nature.

Jesse Elliott is looking out a window of his family's Pouch Cove home, in a photo taken by a visiting artist to the town. (Submitted by Jenna Elliott)

'Dread gripped us all'

The rest of the day was mostly a blur, but I can still taste the supper we had that evening: homemade goulash. Jesse's favourite. I remember my eyes being bigger than my belly and my mother reminding me to save some for Jesse.

That was the last time we had goulash at my house.

We noticed a lot of commotion down by the town hall. From the kitchen window, we watched people gather behind the fire hall on the banks above the ice-covered shoreline. I was anxious to know what was going on, and begged my parents to go investigate. At the time, excitement clouded reason. The desire to know what was happening burned within me.

When my other brother, Luke, came home and told us that Jesse had been down by the ice earlier, dread gripped us all. My need to know burst into a flame.

As my father and I rushed to get ready, I caught a glimpse of Luke falling to his knees. Then we were out the door and drove our old van to the town hall, just seconds away. The drive felt like an eternity.

People lined the banks above the shoreline, huddled together as they talked. When we arrived, faces turned to us. A woman — a classmate's mother — rushed over to my father, then led me to a heated minivan. She told me to wait and stay warm.

When we returned, our family was already in mourning. As I walked into my house I believed my pain could run no deeper. I was wrong.

In my haste, I had forgotten my snowpants but I never felt the cold, just a terror that gripped me.

While I sat in the minivan, I wondered who it was, not truly believing it could be Jesse. My sense of dread, however, increased with each moment that I waited, and with every pitying glance that was cast in my direction.

I knew there was something wrong when my father came to get me. Over and over, I asked if it was Jesse, dreading the answer but needing to know. He avoided a reply, and walked in front of me as we headed back to the van. To this day I'm grateful for his attempt to shield me from the pain, if only for a minute, and for sheltering me from the prying eyes of onlookers.

Once we were alone I learned my first hard life lessons: wishing for something didn't change the outcome; life was not fair.

He turned to me, his voice breaking with emotion. "It's Jesse."

Shock ripped through me like a physical force and I slammed my feet repeatedly into the glove-box of the van, raging against the words, against the injustice of it. I cried in anguish at the raw reality that I would never see my brother again. As I processed, my father drove home.

I can only imagine the whirlwind that had been within him, the pain of having just learned his son was dead, coupled with the prospect of having to tell my mother — Jesse's mother — that her son was gone. It must have been unbearable.

Pack ice in Pouch Cove, where Jesse Elliott, Adam Wall and A.J. Sullivan lost their lives on March 8, 2001. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Unimaginable loss

The realization that we were going home without him, that he would never come home again, was one we cried all the harder for.

When we returned, our family was already in mourning. As I walked into my house I believed my pain could run no deeper.

I was wrong.

My older cousin met me at the door. We embraced and I told her of Jesse. She cried out that our first cousin, Adam Wall, had died. I had no idea that Adam had been with Jesse.

The pain and shock of losing Adam tore open the wound of losing Jesse. Adam was one of my favourite cousins; he'd taught me how to swim and had been a beacon of joy and life for all who knew him. His was a soul as bright as my brother's. His loss as profound and devastating to our family.

I clung to my cousin and she to me, both of us willing it not to be true. Later, we learned that another young man, Adrian (A.J.) Sullivan, had died with Adam and Jesse.

Before that day I had foolishly believed I knew what sorrow was. As a child, I had cried thinking how one day both my parents would be dead.

This pain was much worse — more than I would ever want to imagine. Yet it wasn't my sorrow I worried about, but my parents, and my mother in particular.

Jesse Elliott and his mother, Sharon Wall. (Submitted by Jenna Elliott)

It wasn't until my mother reminded me that I remembered what I had done. I had not repressed anything; I just had given it no thought.

She told me that I had helped her, that I would tell her that Jesse was fine now, that she shouldn't worry, that he would not want her to be so upset.

At the time my mother was so stricken with grief, she could hardly get out of bed. I didn't want to add to her pain.

So, without realizing what I was doing, I did what Jesse had done since he was a child. If he ever hurt himself, no matter how seriously, he would always shout "I'm OK!" to Mom.

I believe that's what helped her get past the worst. She could see that piece of Jesse in me and realized that the light he'd shone through life was not gone — it was just different.

His spirit lived on in us and in the memories of all who knew him.

It's fitting how in difficult times we often look to take away the pain of another. The act of helping another to heal is healing in itself.

Jenna Elliott's reflection is seen in the memorial to her brother, Jesse, and the two other young men who died on March 8, 2001. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

True sacrifice

We gained some comfort when we learned the details of their deaths.

How A.J. had fallen in when a chunk of ice broke off the rock he was standing on. How Jesse, wearing his flotation suit, had kicked off his rubbers and crawled on his belly over the sea of slob-ice to try to reach him and watched as A.J. disappeared. How Adam had then tried to help Jesse and went in himself.

We learned how Jesse had been with Adam when help arrived, thanks to the fourth and surviving member of the group who had run for aid when A.J. went in.

An aluminum ladder had been extended by their rescuers. Jesse had Adam pushed up on it, but it came apart and they were sent back into the ice-filled water. Then a rope was tossed in, but Jesse had to tell them to tie a knot or loop at the end. Once the rescuers had that done, Jesse had managed to get it around his hand and arm and had a hold of Adam with his other.

The ice squeezed the boys and pulled against the rescuers, threatening to haul them in. They had urged Jesse to let go of Adam, who was unconscious or already taken by the cold. Whichever, Jesse refused. He would not leave Adam.

Moments later, his fate was decided when a large piece of ice moved in and covered both Adam and Jesse.

Still attached to the rope and standing on the slick, ice-covered shoreline, the rescuers were being dragged in when eyewitnesses say Jesse's hand breached the ice and unwound the rope from his arm before slipping under once more.

To know, though, that they had tried to save each other not only brought pride but great comfort.

Learning of Jesse's last moments, knowing that he had thought to protect his rescuers even while he was dying, speaks of a selflessness that is seldom seen and fills my heart with the certainty of his heroic spirit.

A police officer later stated that Jesse impeded his rescue by refusing to leave Adam.

To know, though, that they had tried to save each other not only brought pride but great comfort. That they were together, that they had made those choices is no small thing.

The actions of both Adam and Jesse still resonate within me to this day. A constant reminder of true sacrifice, true friendship, true courage.

The events following their deaths are hazy to me; it's a fog that clouds everyone's past. But I do know my sister was the one to spot Jesse's body amid the ice from the bank of her seaside property.

His funeral was first. Adam was found the evening we buried Jesse; A.J., the day after Adam's body was found.

The return of their bodies would not have been possible if not for a select few people within our town and their tireless efforts.

For days the local fishermen searched, despite the coast guard telling them not to. They sensed, somehow, that the bodies had not been taken out to sea with the departing ice. They had not stopped until all were found.

Jenna Elliott was nine when her oldest brother, Jesse, lost his life at the age of 18. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

The unexplainable

Many coincidences followed the deaths and funerals. Things that some of us have never shaken, regardless of how or why, each provided a measure of comfort.

Whether it was a song that described how a body would be found; a light from a flashlight that shone on a body the evening after Jesse was buried; or my two-year-old niece tossing books at my parents while they slept in Jesse's bed: The Twelfth Mile (a novel of adventure and espionage at sea), The Nine Billion Names of God (a science fiction short story), Thirteen Candles (a novel about reincarnation), and a university accounting book.

The first three matched the dates all three bodies were found: the 9th, 12th and the 13th. Other unexplainable things transpired, and each felt like a sign to keep going.

Since childhood, Jesse had a passion for life and for learning everything he could about anything he found interesting, which was just about everything. He absorbed knowledge, and was always eager to learn what he hadn't known before and to experiment for himself. He had never done what was expected or ordinary.

From enlightening his teacher on what "scuba" stands for on his first day of kindergarten — to asking my parents for a subscription to National Geographic magazine for a Christmas gift when he was 12 — to stumping his high school chemistry teacher with questions that she would avoid answering until the next day, once she had learned the answers.

Jesse made his own path, in life and in death. I have aspired to do the same ever since.

To have experienced such a profound loss is a powerful thing that still sends ripple effects through all of our lives.

For me, the loss, struggle and eventual realization that we're only here for the ride — and that all we can do is hold on, do good, do what you love, and hope for the best — has changed my expectations of the world. It continues to do so.

To this day, I won't leave my parents' house without saying "I love you," or the same when ending a call. Those are the fears of my past melded with the person who was forged in the wake of March 8, 2001.

I survived mostly unscathed, but I did so because to do otherwise would have been to let Jesse down, and for my mother to suffer alone.

I did what I know Jesse would have done. I bounced back up, proclaimed "I'm OK!" and pushed through.

I did it for him.

I did it for Mom.

And, in the end, I did it for myself.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador