When fantasy, fireworks and the blunt reality of parenting collide at Disney World

Shelly Kawaja waited 30 years to visit Disney World. In 2014, Kawaja and her family made the trek to the Magic Kingdom. (Submitted by Molly Margaret Art)

A butterfly sundress and little purple sneakers, hair a tangled fluff of curls, and the faintest wiff of …

Oh no.

We've been in line to meet Alice for 45 minutes and there are still about 10 groups of people in front of us. I scanned the crowded cobblestones, looking for my husband, Marc. Mothers in Disney tees, fathers in cargo shorts, umbrella strollers, a cuddly looking giant-headed Chip and Dale. No husband. I pull out my phone and text help!

I crouch down to my daughter's level. "How you doing sweetheart?"

The smell is intense down here. Hovering around her little body thick and stagnant. She's four and has been out of diapers for ages, but we bought pull-ups for this occasion, just in case. Advice I got from Canadian Disney Mommy, or The Disney Parks Mom Panel or WDW Prep School, or one of the other many blogs that promised to help make this trip amazing and magical.

For many of us — Gen Xers who didn't get to go as kids — taking our own kids to Disney is the pinnacle of parenthood.

It's April 10, 2014, I'm 35, and this is my first visit to Disney World.

It means we did what our parents couldn't do. We've reached the middle class, even if it is at the bottom of the range somewhere. Even if we saved for years. Even if the kitchen needs a re-do and so does the car, and Christmas this year will be on par with apples in stockings and cheap name brand knock-offs. We've arrived.

I spot Marc through the crowd of shifting people. He's looking around, trying to remember where Alice in Wonderland is. He sees us and alters course. There's something in his hand, held up high to be protected from the jostling bodies. It looks like … meat?

He smiles at me, embarrassed. "They're selling turkey legs over there."

"Gross," I replied.

Marc takes a bite of his turkey leg, and tears meat and skin and sinew from the bone. "Guess it's a Disney thing."

I lean in close and whisper, "Claire shit her pants."

"Well," he said, chewing. "It's probably not the first time Alice hugged a smelly kid."

Princess Aurora and Shelly Kawaja's daughter Claire have a chat during the family's visit to Disney World. (Submitted by Shelly Kawaja)

Comfort over experience

Our rented vacation home is in Kissimmee: three bedrooms, a pool, living room with a massive sectional and a 60-inch TV. Sitting on the couch watching the Disney Channel with Claire, Marc suggests not going back.

This is a very Marc-like comment. He often chooses comfort over experience, and both he and Claire look pretty winded.

But to not go back for the fireworks show? That would be like walking barefoot to Mecca and not bothering to see the Great Mosque. Well, you know, if we were Muslim. I'm not sure what the non-practicing Christian equivalent is. Maybe there is none. Maybe this is it: fireworks at Magic Kingdom. There is no higher power.

I had to convince Marc to even come to Orlando. He was in favour of the kitchen re-do. Our stove has only two working burners and a dishwasher could potentially change our lives.

"Plus," he argued. "Claire's only four. She won't remember it anyway."

But we would remember seeing it all through the eyes of a four-year old girl. We would take tons of pictures and talk about it so much that it would be just like she did remember it. Don't you have childhood memories like that? Ones that are stories, but feel like memories?

No. I didn't want to wait. I wanted to go now.

Out of my league? Not anymore

I've wanted to go for the last 30 years. Since kindergarten when my best friend, Alana Lucas, disappeared to go to Orlando. When she came back two weeks later her hair was longer and her eyes sparkled like stars. She had gone to Walt Disney World.

Fireworks over the iconic Magic Kingdom. (Submitted by Shelly Kawaja)

And not just Alana. Kira Davis had gone too, the year before. Kira was the coolest girl in my kindergarten class and after Alana got back from Orlando, they shook out their long silky locks together, skipped and sang It's A Small World at recess time.

I watched Alana make a new best friend knowing I would never go to Disney. That sort of magic sounded too expensive for my single-parent family. Mom raised me and my two sisters on a shoestring; we couldn't afford to leave Stephenville, our small town on Newfoundland's west coast, even in the summer. Disney World was out of my league. And after Alana's trip, so was she.

Now that I'm finally here, in Orlando, we are absolutely going back to see the fireworks.

The show starts at 9 p.m. but we need to arrive early to get a spot in front of the castle. Right up against the ropes where, according to Disney Mommy, you feel like the show is just for you.

I look at my phone to check the time, and set an alarm. Marc and Claire can rest for 23 more minutes.

Sometimes parents tell little Disney lies

Cinderella's Palace looms over us, bathed in fuchsia. Claire leans against me and whines she's tired. I lift her up and settle her on my hip.

"Are there any more rides Mommy?"

"Shhhh. No," I lie. "The rides are closed."

"Oh." She relaxes, head resting against my shoulder.

Music booms. A dramatic score from Fantasia and the castle turns from fuchsia to orange. Then white. Blue. It begins to sparkle and glitter.

"Look!" I say, bouncing Claire on my hip. The first pop, a flash of yellow overhead, a single firework. A falling star. The child-like voice of an angel: Starlight, star bright. First star I see tonight.

Another pop. A second star. My throat constricts. Tears prick at the back of my eyes. "Look," I try to say again but only produce a raw scratching sound drowned out by the music.

Another voice, bright and clear, crystalized nostalgia: Pretty huh?

I bounce Claire again. "Jiminy Cricket!"

Trumpets blare and Tinkerbell flies from the castle. Glowing with hope.

Alice in Wonderland and Shelly Kawaja's daughter Claire have a dance together. (Submitted by Shelly Kawaja)

Heavy lies the head of a weary daughter

Claire is heavy in my arms, slipping from my hip. I bounce her back into place, but my shoulder is going numb. The sky explodes above us as I try shifting her to my other side.

"She's asleep," Marc says, his voice clear and present over the roar of the crowd and the singing chorus.

I give her a shake and she flops against my shoulder.

"Out cold."

I lift her face and pat her cheeks.

"Claire?"

I force her eyelids open but her eyeballs roll back up into her head. I set her down, thinking the sensation of her own weight on her feet will wake her up, but she slides to the ground. Slow, like Sports Goofy brought down by a dumbbell, until she's lying flat on the cement.

"For God's sakes," Marc says, squatting and putting his hands under her armpits to pick her back up. "I'm telling you, she's out. It's time to go."

Go? We can't go.

Marc hefts Claire into the stroller, straps her in and steers away from the blazing magical sky. I stand there dumbly as they disappear into the crowd. There is no choice but to turn away too, and follow.

Claire slept the whole way back to our vacation rental in Kissimmee — on the monorail, the tram and in the car, without opening her eyes once.

These days we spend most of our family vacations camping in Gros Morne National Park or exploring other parts of the island, but Claire fondly remembers her trip to Disney World … at least, she thinks she does.

