Death-stination, London: How I went to the U.K., and had a deadly time

I can't be the only person who's stayed awake late into the night bundled up in blankets tightly like a funeral shroud, wondering what will happen to my body after I've vacated it.

In the typical North American household, death is a subject that's fiercely avoided, cloaked in obfuscating language and outright denial. But the reality is, we are all going to die.

While my recent trip to London was a vacation, to take in the sights and visit family, in an effort to confront my own mortality — some of those things on my must-see list did have an element of the macabre to it.

"Thanatourism" (sometimes called Dark Tourism) has death built into its very name. It's when people go to specific sites because of its association with death and misfortune; so there's a lot of ways to do it poorly.

Generally, to do ethical thanatourism, avoid places where the tragedy is recent or going there might be disrespectful.

Jeremy Bentham's auto-icon

When English philosopher Jeremy Bentham died in 1832, he left clear instructions on how his body was to be handled. After dissection, his corpse was to be preserved, clothed in one of his suits, seated with a plaque reading "auto-icon" and put on display.

Elizabeth Whitten says this is probably not the way she'd like her future corpse to be handled. (Elizabeth Whitten)

And you can still see Bentham's auto-icon, which is kept in a large cabinet in the University College London's South Cloisters. You just need to know where to find it. I was going down a hallway, looked over my shoulder, and there he was, with cabinet doors opened for all to see.

The head on display is actually a wax model. Bentham's head was supposed to be done in the style of the Maori's Mokomokai but the preservation didn't go as planned and a substitute was created.

Wellcome Collection

After paying my respects to Bentham, I was off to the Wellcome Collection, which is just around the corner. This is a museum and library that explores medicine and art.

These sharp, gleaming medical tools are part of the Wellcome Collection exhibit. (Elizabeth Whitten)

The Medicine Man is a permanent exhibit, with paintings of medical settings, an assortment of prosthetics, a range of sharp gleaming medical tools, votives people once used to appeal to supernatural forces to cure their ailments, and even Napoléon Bonaparte's toothbrush.

Old Operating Theatre

Almost under the shadow of the distinct Shard is a small church that houses Europe's oldest surviving operating theatre. I took a twisting, dizzying 52-step climb to the very top of what was once St. Thomas' Church, where you enter this fascinating museum dedicated to the history of medicine: the Old Operating Theatre and Herb Garret.

The Old Operating Theatre & Herb Garret is Europe's oldest surviving operating theatre. (Elizabeth Whitten)

The museum has specimens from medicine's yesteryears, like "snail water" as well as a list of the hospital's expenditures (they spent a lot on leeches). They also host lectures in the operating theatre. This period of health care pre-dates any kind of anesthetic or sanitation. If you were getting a limb amputated, it was a last resort and often the surgery killed the patient, or the post-operative infection did them in.

I left feeling very grateful to be alive right now.

Cross Bones

Found only a few minutes away from the Old Operating Theatre and Herb Garret is an enclosed public garden. Records show by 1598 it was as a "Single Woman's churchyard," which included sex workers. Eventually it became known as Cross Bones, an unconsecrated burial ground. An estimated 15,000 people might be buried here.

The many ribbons and memorabilia that names some of the thousands buried at the Cross Bones Graveyard. (Elizabeth Whitten)

The women who plied their trade in this area were known as Winchester Geese because the Bishop of Winchester licensed them to work in the Clink area. Of course, they were denied a proper Christian burial in death.

Today, the Friends of Cross Bones have created a small memorial garden that pays its respect to outcasts. You can find references to the Winchester Geese throughout, with tiled mosaics and a statue of the Virgin Mary cradling a goose.

Highgate Cemetery

This has been probably the most anticipated site of my London trip: Highgate Cemetery. Known as one the Magnificent Seven, it was opened in 1839 and it's now divided into east and west sections.

It's a lush, green and beautiful space that seems to stretch on and on.

Elizabeth Whitten stands in front of Karl Marx's grave. The Marx family were uprooted and moved to this new, and more prominent, location in 1954 with the bust added in 1956. (Elizabeth Whitten)

One of the most famous and most visited residents is the grave for Karl Marx (along with his wife, and other family members). It's also pretty hard to miss an enormous bust of the man, distinct beard and all. But this isn't actually the first place he was interned for his eternal rest and with a bit of wandering, you can still visit the original grave.

The west cemetery is only accessible via tour and is eerily quiet and secluded, filled with grandiose features, including the Colonnade, Egyptian Avenue, Circle of Lebanon and Terrace Catacombs.

Memento mori

There's a practice that can be traced back to medieval Europe called memento mori, which basically translates to "remember you will die."

It encouraged people to reflect on life and how short it is, and maybe to use their time life on earth to better themselves.

The catacombs in the West Cemetery of Highgate. It's the resting place of the Victorian surgeon, Robert Liston, once known as the 'Fastest Knife in the West End.' (Elizabeth Whitten)

You could find reminders that life is fleeting in paintings, sculptures and even cards, often represented by a skull, spoiled fruit or hourglass. People walked — often quite literally — with the knowledge that they would inevitably die. For instance, the walking stick that belonged to Charles Darwin had a skull at the very top.

While it wasn't all crypts and misery on my trip to London, I've learned to embrace my interest in the macabre and that death is an inevitability.

All of these places offer up an opportunity to ponder our own mortality and maybe we could all use a little memento mori in our lives.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador