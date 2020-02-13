Hell was breaking out in our Syrian home — but my family made a new one here in N.L.

Basma Alfaoury (far right) with her brother Mamdouh (second from left) at their Canadian citizenship ceremony, December 2019. (Submitted by Basma Alfaoury)

My name is Basma Alfaoury. I'm 19 and completing my final year of the English as a Second Language (ESL) program at Holy Heart High School in St. John's.

I was born and raised just outside the city of Daraa in Syria. My family lived among lush farmlands which make up most of the rural areas surrounding the city. My mom fondly recalls how beautiful our property was; a stone house surrounded by 30 olive trees. There I attended school with my older and younger brothers, and we had a simple, happy life until everything changed.

The city of Daraa played an important role at the start of the 2011 uprising, known as the Arab Spring, against President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The uprising began on March 6, 2011, when 15 youth were arrested for scrawling graffiti on their school wall which denounced al-Assad's regime.

Family and friends of the detainees — and many of their supporters — marched onto the streets on March 15. All they demanded was for their release. This protest was handled by Syrian security forces who opened fire on the protesters, killing three people. Protests continued on a daily basis after this incident, followed by more violence and death.

This news was shocking and scary to us, but the fighting didn't reach our village until 2012. As a young 11-year-old girl, I will never be able to forget one fateful day.

Thousands of people took to protest in the streets of Syria on April 17, 2011. (Associated Press)

Widespread chaos and suffering

I woke up as usual and went to school. I was heading to my brother's school on the way home so we could walk together, when suddenly we heard intense gunfire taking place outside our compound. All of us kids started running for safety, and started making our way home. I was extremely afraid and in tears as I saw scenes of pain and suffering unfolding before me.

We ran as though we were in a marathon and I remember seeing a boy who was bleeding from his hand because of shrapnel flying around in the open air. When I thought I had seen it all, I witnessed one girl's cruel death right in front of my eyes. She couldn't have been much older than 12.

Several months later the army attacked my village, igniting fires and rockets. My uncle and aunt and their children were hiding in their basement. After several hours my uncle went up to investigate whether the fighting had subsided when suddenly, their house was hit with a bomb.

My uncle sustained major damage to his leg, and due to the widespread chaos all around, was unable to get to a hospital for 18 hours. He almost died, but survived through an amputation just above his knee.

The pain of leaving comfort, familiarity and belonging is a feeling that I will never be able to forget.

I left my beautiful country of Syria for Jordan in 2013. I was 13. The pain of leaving comfort, familiarity and belonging is a feeling that I will never be able to forget. In Jordan, my family and I lived in a refugee camp where our accommodation was basically a makeshift tent.

Living under flaps of fabric meant that we endured very difficult weather conditions. During the summer we sought shade in our tent from the intense desert heat, and shivered during the painfully long winter months. Tents don't provide sufficient insulation so we had no other choice but to wear as much clothes on our backs as we could.

While living in Jordan I tried my best to complete my education which had been interrupted since I left home. My refugee status didn't allow me to attend school as I wasn't able to provide details about my citizenship or prove my credentials of my former schooling.

When my family left Syria for Jordan, I was without textbooks and pencils for 36 months of my life. My fingers were instead picking up bundles of clothes so that we could keep ourselves warm at night. We lived in miserable conditions for three years before we were able to resettle to Canada in 2016.

Syrian refugees crowd around to receive ice at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq. Basma Alfaoury and her family lived in a camp like this one for three years. (Muhammad Hamed/Reuters)

A safe and peaceful future

Today in 2020 I am striving for my education once more so that I can secure a safe, comfortable and peaceful future for my family and me. I know that pursuing a university education is the best possible way for me to achieve these goals to the best of my abilities. I have recently been conditionally accepted to Memorial University, pending my final high school grades and I couldn't be more thrilled.

Life as a newcomer was extremely challenging and stressful as I had to learn English, live in a new community, adapt to a new culture, and meet unfamiliar people. I had been uprooted for a long period of my life and it took me some time to fully integrate into a new society and home.

Since I moved here I have been cognizant of my contributions to the St. John's community. This is a city that has accepted my family and I with open arms and I wish to do the same. I have expressed a strong interest in volunteering at the local hospital, as well as with Refugee Immigrant Advisory Council (RIAC), which unfortunately, is now closed.

One of the challenges we faced since coming to Canada was with my mother who, for religious reasons, wears a niqab (or a veil), that covers her face. I still remember one day walking with my mother to Bannerman Park when we were confronted by a woman who, upon seeing us, started to scream at us. She hurled expletives and told us to go back to where we came from, if this was what we were going to wear.

Bad events can occur anywhere and to anyone, but it's how we have felt day-to-day, in this accepting and safe city that makes me proud and satisfied to be living here.

I was looking around for help as I was unsure of what to do. We ended up going back to our house, in tears, confused and afraid. Unfortunately this happened with my mother a few more times. She was confronted by individuals on several occasions about her niqab who spoke to her in a threatening manner.

This eventually led her to the difficult decision to stop wearing the niqab completely, as she feared not only for her own safety — but the safety of my little sister — who was with my mother and bore witness to each of these negative encounters.

Despite these unfortunate incidents, I am firm in my belief that these confrontations were isolated and one-offs from the kindness and welcoming nature of Newfoundlanders and Canadians.

Bad events can occur anywhere and to anyone, but it's how we have felt day-to-day, in this accepting and safe city that makes me proud and satisfied to be living here.

I aspire to achieve all my dreams of becoming an independent, intelligent, well-informed, progressive, caring, and experienced individual. I have faced the toughest of situations in my life, and I have emerged victorious each time. This time should be no different. Eventually, I am hopeful that I will be able to use my science degree to not only serve St. John's, but to help my people who are still suffering back home.

