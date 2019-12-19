We lost our most powerful, gentle voice: Remembering the storyteller Larry Dohey

To hear more than a thousand people belt out the Ode to Newfoundland to honour a mild-mannered archivist the way one might expect crowds to sing for a fallen rock star was a moment anyone who was there will never forget, writes Anthony Germain. (Submitted)

On Monday, Aug. 26, Larry Dohey was in the Star of the Sea Hall in Placentia doing what he loved doing most: talking about the province he loved.

He was discussing Newfoundland history with a gathering of visitors from Ireland about the island's Irish connections when his speech began to slur, and he couldn't complete his presentation.

He suffered a massive brain hemorrhage and died two days later.

A story of 2019 that I will never forget involved The Rooms, but it wasn't the ongoing scandal about an unwanted senior employee.

Rather, it was the soul-shocking loss of Larry Dohey — a person nobody at The Rooms could ever imagine leaving.

The outpouring of grief and the throngs of people who would jam the Basilica for a Labour Day funeral seemed to surprise everyone, including his husband Ian Martin.

"You know the joke about how you can recognize the Newfoundlanders in heaven because they are the ones who are crying to come home? Larry's crying now," Martin told me this week.

Like many, I received the news that Larry had collapsed and was taken to hospital. And, like many, he was taken so quickly there was hardly time to inquire about how he was doing before he was gone.

Newfoundland and Labrador has lost its most powerful, gentle voice with the passing of Dohey, who was both an advocate for educating people of all ages about the history of this place — and also an unmatched cultural ambassador for the province.

I mean no disrespect when I say Larry never saw a microphone he didn't like. Whether it was for CBC, VOCM, NTV, the Telegram, bloggers, students — I honestly can't remember any journalist in this province ever saying that Larry wasn't available for an interview.

Whether the topic was Joey (whose funeral turnout at the Basilica in 1991 might have surpassed Larry's), the evolution of the labour movement, the occasional Protestant/Catholic riot around the bay, Larry simply adored telling stories about this province's past and how it has come to shape this place today.

Larry's passing was so sudden and so unexpected, many of us still can't believe he's actually gone.

"Larry had a rule," Ian explained.

"Whenever we would go to a party or a function he would say, 'Now Ian, you must introduce yourself to three people you do not know.' And he would do it each and every place we would go. He just loved to engage with people."

And when Larry wasn't reaching out to locals, they were reaching out to him. Here's a seasonal anecdote:

The phone rings at Larry and Ian's place. It's a bunch of Newfoundlanders inside a taxi in the capital of the Czech Republic. "Larry, we're trying to find the church where we can see the Infant Jesus of Prague but the taxi driver hasn't got a clue. We figured you'd know where it's to!" Larry asks to speak to the driver and cheerfully gives the man the directions to the right church.

Standing room only

To be inside this province's greatest Catholic structure on Labour Day for Larry's funeral was both sorrowful and momentous.

I remember watching Father Wayne Dohey, Larry's brother, during the mass and wondering what must it be like performing a funeral not merely for a child of God, but also one's own brother.

What I remember most was not the solemnity of the moment, but rather a wonderful line from a loving brother.

"When Fadder was ill and getting close to the end I was one of many Doheys to be at his bedside and I asked him, 'Has anyone come to visit you?' And he said 'yes.' So I asked 'who?' — and he couldn't remember Larry's name so he told me, 'You know, it was the smart one!'" Nervous laughter in the Basilica. Then, the perfectly timed priestly punchline: "And that's when we knew Fadder really had dementia." Thunderous laughter.

He taught me that if you look for goodness in people — even people who do things we think are bad and can't understand — if you look for goodness in people, you will find it. - Ian Martin

At the same time, given the religious history of this province, witnessing standing room only in the Basilica of St. John the Baptist for the funeral of a man who happened to be gay was remarkable for reasons that need no explanation.

He couldn't marry there, but his soul could depart from it.

But the highlight of the day — as crass as that may sound — is something I know Larry would have enjoyed watching from way up there. When he was among us, many years ago when I first started hosting The St. John's Morning Show, he introduced himself to me. (I must have been one of the three people on his mandatory introduction list that day.)

He said, "Anthony, I'm so glad to hear the Ode back on CBC Radio."

Those familiar with Catholic worship know the music associated with the church can be overwhelmingly majestic. On this day, the shivers, the goosebumps, the tears came from secular music. I have observed the Ode to Newfoundland being sung at educational functions, awards banquets, charity dinners and most poignantly at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial on Duckworth Street in St. John's.

But to hear more than a thousand people belt out The Ode within the acoustic amplification of the Basilica, to honour a mild-mannered archivist the way one might expect a crowd to sing for a fallen rock star, is a moment anyone who was there in 2019 will never forget.

To say Larry's husband Ian faces a difficult Christmas this year is a shallow understatement. Larry's passing was so sudden and so unexpected, many of us still can't believe he's actually gone.

Ian did confide that Larry opened his eyes to a thought that did not come naturally to him. And it's a thought Ian said he'd like to share, especially given this time of year.

"He taught me that if you look for goodness in people — even people who do things we think are bad and can't understand — if you look for goodness in people, you will find it."

