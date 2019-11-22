Stir-up Sunday: Get your bowl, get your spoon, and let's bring back an old tradition

Andie Bulman says Stir-up Sunday had its heyday during Queen Victoria's reign, but those roots are deep and go back through the centuries. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Stir-up Sunday is a centuries-old British food tradition that some Newfoundlanders still subscribe to.

Haven't heard of it? I'm hardly shocked.

Even in areas in England and Wales, where the tradition originated, fewer and fewer young people seem to know about it.

In the last few centuries, the final Sunday before Advent (usually the last of November) has been celebrated by home cooks who "stir up" their Christmas cakes and puddings. The name has often been traced to the prayer said on that day in the Anglican church, "Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people."

Thus … Stir-up Sunday.

It enjoyed its heyday during Queen Victoria's reign, but those roots are deep and go back through the centuries.

Medieval cooks celebrated the holiday by making frumenty, a type of oatmeal or porridge dish studded with grains, dried fruit and spices before being stirred into a savoury meat broth. Ale and spirits were added as Christmas approached.

To me, this must have tasted awful, but it was the Middle Ages so we'll cut them a little slack.

In many homes, Stir-up Sunday has been a family tradition: each member takes the spoon, gives it a stir, and makes a wish. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

Here in Newfoundland and Labrador, Stir-up Sunday is still celebrated by pockets of people in different bays and inlets. An article published in Spaniard's Bay in the 1950s argued that Stir-up Sunday was important because it challenged apathy, reminding us to slow down and not take things for granted.

I can get behind that idea.

It's a good reason to take a day and put it aside for holiday baking. However, if the aim of the tradition is to be mindful and grateful, then why is it vanishing?

Well, that's complicated.

We can probably begin by blaming the convenient foods that feed our busier lives. We move faster than before, squeezing activities, meetings, and Snapchats into every minute.

Our modern habits got in the way

To deal with our lack of time, contemporary holidays involve pre-stuffed turkeys and those Robin Hood boxes of Nanaimo bar mix.

There's no shame in the boxed cake game, but it's a far cry from devoting a day to a Christmas pudding.

It's the spirit of the tradition, of feeling grateful, of enjoying the company of loved ones, and of taking time.

On a similar note, it was — and is — a privilege to take great lengths just to have something sweet for the holidays. Families new to Canada, lower-income families and single-parent families would have skipped the tradition because there was more important work to be done.

Like many food traditions, Stir-up Sunday gets tangled up with privilege and wealth.

I think we need to bring it back. Not in its old-fashioned form; I'm not advocating for women to spend the day making a pudding while the men chop wood or go fishing. Traditions are living things that need to evolve.

I'm suggesting that you (whoever you are) take the day — it's Nov. 24 this year — and bake something. Take that time to think about your experiences and to really appreciate how lucky you are to be able to make something from scratch.

In many homes, Stir-up Sunday has been a family tradition: each member takes the spoon, gives it a stir, and makes a wish. Whether those wishes come true or not, cooking together is always a good idea.

Traditionally, Stir-up Sunday puddings involved 13 ingredients, one for Jesus and each disciple. If you want to follow that old rule, I've attached a recipe. But if you want to toss it out, I've also attached a Christmas cake recipe with just five ingredients.

If you come from a culture that doesn't relish Christmas cake or acknowledges the Advent calendar, bake something that's special to you.

After all, it's not the rules we need to hold onto. It's the spirit of the tradition, of feeling grateful, of enjoying the company of loved ones, and of taking time.

Stir-up Sunday is still celebrated by pockets of people in different bays and inlets across Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Five-Ingredient Christmas Cake

Ingredients:

6 cups dried mixed fruit (see recipe notes below))

2 1/2 cups orange juice

2 cups self-rising flour

Splash of dark rum or sherry

Handful of pecans for top of cake

Instructions:

Place the mixed dried fruit into a very large bowl. Add the orange juice and mix well. Add your splash of rum or sherry now. I've suggested those liquors, but brandy and even Baileys will work well. Cover with plastic wrap and place into the refrigerator overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and line a 23-cm (9 inch) cake tin with baking paper and set aside.

Stir the self-rising flour through the fruit mixture and pour into the prepared tin. Top with pecans and cover with tinfoil. This will keep the nuts from darkening too much.

Bake for approximately 1 hour or until the cake feels firm in the middle, and a skewer inserted comes out with a few moist crumbs on it.

Recipe notes:

Self rising flour is one of my pantry staples. It's basically for quick breads and cakes. It's all-purpose flour with salt and baking powder blended evenly into the mix. It's more common in the U.K., but you can still find it at Dominion and Sobeys.

Mixed dried fruit can usually be bought pre-packaged from the supermarket. If you're like me and you loathe the neon-green glace cherries, there should be a mixture that mostly contains sultanas, currants and dried orange peel.

This cake demands whipped cream, custard, or a hard sauce. Don't be a Grinch here: this cake needs something creamy.

Christmas Figgy Pudding (with 13 Ingredients)

This is the perfect Victorian-era recipe for Christmas.

A figgy pudding is a lot more like a souffle than a fruitcake. Traditionally, these puddings were made with walnuts, but I've replaced them with pecans, because I think walnuts become a little bitter once wet and you're going to want to soak this whole thing in brandy or rum. This recipe freezes well, so I'd make it now and pull it out on Christmas Eve. You can soak it in rum overnight and then serve with whipped cream on Christmas Day.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (room temperature)

2 eggs

1 cup molasses

2 cups figs (dried, stems removed, chopped fine)

1/2 tsp lemon peel (grated)

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup pecans (chopped)

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Dash of cardamom

Instructions:

Gather the ingredients, and with an electric mixer, cream the 1/2 cup of butter until it's fluffy.

Add the 2 eggs and 1 cup of molasses and beat again.

Add the 2 cups of figs, 1/2 tsp lemon peel, cup of buttermilk, and 1/2 cup of pecans. Blend for one minute. Add the 2 1/2 cups of flour, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp cardamom. Blend until everything is incorporated completely, but don't overmix! This is the number one cake problem — people keep beating and mixing until the cake is totally tough and overworked. Take it easy at this step.

Grease and flour an 8x4-inch soufflé dish and pour in the batter.

Bake it in a 325 F oven for one hour. You'll know it's done when a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. You can soak it in some rum (or whatever you fancy), freeze it for later, but just don't forget the whipped cream when you're ready to serve!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador