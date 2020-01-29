In the midst of adversity, NE Avalon health care workers continue to show heart

During the recent state of emergency in St. John's, Ainsley Hawthorn needed surgery at the Health Sciences Centre. During her stay she found the health care staff to be professional, efficient and 'incredibly compassionate.' (Ainsley Hawthorn)

Among the MVPs of the metro area's recent state of emergency were our health care professionals and support staff — some of whom worked between two and three days straight to keep hospitals and long-term care facilities up and running during the Jan. 17 blizzard and its aftermath.

But even more impressive than their push through physical exhaustion was their ability to overcome emotional fatigue and continue to show genuine compassion to their patients in this trying time.

For better or for worse, I had an insider's view of one of our hospitals during this period of disruption, and I was truly moved by what I experienced.

About a week and a half before the storm, I slipped on black ice in a parking lot and broke my right wrist in two places. It was a displaced fracture — one of those mangled-looking, war-movie injuries you never want to see in real life.

My husband rushed me to the emergency room at the Health Sciences Centre (HSC), where staff showed me in, X-rayed the injury, and set my arm in a cast. I soon learned, however, that surgery would be required to properly repair the bone.

In a province where we're keenly aware of the shortcomings in our health care system, it's been a reminder of how much the individuals who work within that system care about their patients, despite the challenges.

My operation was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, which as luck would have it, turned out to be smack-dab in the middle of the prolonged state of emergency that followed the massive snowfall of the previous Friday.

Although most procedures were postponed while the city struggled to right itself after the storm, my surgery was deemed urgent and was one of the few to go ahead, delayed by only one day.

Over the course of my treatment, I saw the HSC at two extremes:The evening of my fall, I staggered into an emergency department packed to overflowing. After my surgery, I was wheeled through echoing corridors on my way out of a almost-empty facility.

From start to finish, I interacted with about 30 health care staff — who were not only professional and efficient, they were incredibly compassionate.

Why did I find that so remarkable? Because there are so many obstacles to staying empathetic when you work in a profession like medicine.

Day in and day out, doctors, nurses, and other health care staff treat patients who are hurt and afraid, who may be battling for their lives and in some cases, losing that battle.

These second-hand experiences of suffering cause something called vicarious trauma.

When we witness another person's misery we ourselves feel a small echo of their pain. If someone's career revolves around helping people in distress, all of those psychological wounds, though minor when taken alone, add up and can lead to compassion fatigue, burnout, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In Newfoundland and Labrador's current health care landscape, the challenge of coping with vicarious trauma is compounded by our shortage of medical professionals. As a result of understaffing, the health care employees we do have are putting in longer hours and getting fewer days off, leading to exhaustion.

One in four of our doctors faces burnout, and our nurses are more likely than the rest of the population to suffer from depression and anxiety.

Add the snowstorm of the century on top of all that, and you could hardly blame hospital staff if they were short-tempered.

My experience, though, proved exactly the opposite. Here are just a few of the ways that staff at the HSC went above and beyond to care not only for my injury — but also for my emotional well-being:

The nurse who checked me into ER spoke to me comfortingly, removed my jacket with extreme care to avoid causing more pain to my broken arm, and took me to an area where I could be alone while waiting for a bed to free up.

Seeing I was anxious, another nurse went out of her way to come over and reassure me that the doctor would put me to sleep before resetting the bone.

While I was awaiting surgery, several nurses and orderlies brought me heated blankets to keep me from getting cold. One of them had had the same procedure as me several years before and offered to answer all of my questions about it.

The anesthesiologist held my hand while I was having my cast removed.

In the recovery room, where I was the only patient due to the state of emergency, the nurses gathered around my gurney to chat with me and keep my mind off the pain. Although several of them still weren't caught up on sleep after working through the blizzard, they didn't let that show in their upbeat conversation.

The orderly who took me out of the hospital in a wheelchair slowed before every bump in the floor to avoid jarring my aching arm.

My surgeon called to check in on me the next morning to ask how I was feeling.

In a province where we're keenly aware of the shortcomings in our health care system, it's been a reminder of how much the individuals who work within that system care about their patients, despite the challenges.

Even in the midst of the worst snowstorm in living memory, the doctors, nurses, and other health care staff I interacted with exuded nothing but warmth.

