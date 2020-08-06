Pouch Cove woman charged with stealing taxi while drunk

A 23-year-old woman from Pouch Cove is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a taxi while drunk Monday afternoon near Whitbourne.

RCMP in Whitbourne say a taxi driver called them around 2:30 p.m. and said they had an unruly passenger. While the driver was making the call on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, police say the female passenger got in the driver's seat and sped away.

Over the next few moments, several people called police to report a taxi cab driving in a reckless manner. Three drivers used their vehicles to box the car in before police arrived, and one car was damaged as the woman tried to back up and escape.

According to the RCMP, the woman made death threats to the officers as they placed her under arrest.

She's facing charges of impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, uttering threats to cause death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of breaching court orders.

She was still in police custody as of Thursday morning, and was set to appear in court later in the day.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador