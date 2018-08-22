Skip to Main Content
Driver in Pouch Cove crash owed nearly $35K in fines

The 34-year-old man was issued a slew of tickets

The 34-year-old man was held overnight in custody. (CBC)

A man has been arrested following a collision in Pouch Cove, after police found he owed nearly $35,000 in fines.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a crash in Pouch Cove just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was arrested after what police call a "short investigation" revealed the outstanding fines.

He was also issued tickets for operation of a vehicle without insurance, expired registration, failure to transfer ownership, operating a vehicle while suspended and driving without a licence.

The man was held overnight to appear in provincial court in St. John's Wednesday morning.

