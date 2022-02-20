Proactivity is key for Pouch Cove flood mapping project to help adapt to climate change

Joe Daraio, Abena Amponsah and Brian Peach are collaborating on a flood mapping project in Pouch Cove that they hope could be a case study for other municipalities across the province for their climate change preparations. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled Our Changing Planet to show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.

The Town of Pouch Cove is working to be a municipal trailblazer in climate change adaptation with a new flood mapping project.

Despite having been spared significant flooding or damage to infrastructure throughout the rainy start to the year, the town has paired up with Memorial University to develop a master plan for heavy rainfall events.

"The main thrust of this project was to try to be proactive," said Brian Peach, Pouch Cove's chief administrative officer.

"I wanted to understand, what are the flooding risks in this town?"

As a result, Peach started a flood mapping project with Joe Daraio, hydraulic engineer and associate professor at MUN, and civil engineering PhD candidate Abena Amponsah.

"It's more towards trying to be a bit more, I would say, proactive. You don't want to wait till the situation gets worse before you start putting in measures to prevent flooding," said Amponsah.

"We run different scenarios and find out sections of the town that could potentially flood and then also analyze measures that we could also put in."

The project, called Climate Adaptation Stormwater Control Campaign, received provincial funding and is currently in its first of three phases.

The flood model can be adjusted to take a normal rainfall event or a hurricane into account — or a rain-on-snow event, like the one that caused flooding for many areas on the Avalon Peninsula at the end of January.

Current engineering standards are modelled around a 100-year return period of significant storms and don't account for rain on snow, said Joe Daraio.

"If that starts happening more frequently," said Daraio, "you're going to start seeing more and more damage. But it's very difficult to know how to deal with that because it costs money."

That's why Daraio works to find nature-based solutions.

"Instead of building hard infrastructure, you protect some wetlands, you don't develop parts of the watershed and you allow the natural processes to help keep those flood levels down," said Daraio.

"It's thinking on a larger scale and as a system instead of one piece of infrastructure at a time."

The flood mapping project in Pouch Cove looks at existing infrastructure in the town and upgrades that might have to be done to prevent future flooding. One of the options is to install bigger culverts. (Submitted by Abena Amponsah)

Amponsah identified several spots in Pouch Cove that might potentially be affected by increasing rainfall in the future.

"We sort of work hand-in-hand with the town, just to be sure the model is giving us an accurate representation of reality," said Amponsah.

At the next stage in the project, the town council will decide which projects within the town it wants to take on. Those will then be run through Amponsah's flood model to see whether they will work.

"They can actually run it at different points in time, to my understanding, to account for climate change, we can run the same rainfall now and we could run it in 2040 or in the future and see how much more intense it is," said Peach.

Ten per cent of the $400,000 in funding was used in the first stage of the project.

The remaining money will be used in the next two stages to design, construct and install infrastructure solutions, like catch basins, culverts or retention systems.

Flooding like what happened on Torbay Road in St. John's in 2019 isn't a frequent occurrence in Pouch Cove, but Peach still wants Pouch Cove to be prepared for higher rainfall in the future. (Merit NL/Twitter)

One of Peach's motivations for this endeavour is to inspire other towns to do similar projects.

"I'd love to have more towns involved," said Peach.

"I'm using Pouch Cove as sort of a case study a lot of the time on how we can do better infrastructure management practices and try to tailor them to small towns in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The province, Daraio said, is very proactive when it comes to flood mapping and has already updated its requirements for municipalities a few years ago.

"The province has done quite a bit relative to other jurisdictions, but it's really just a start," said Daraio.

"You don't just build new infrastructure and then you're done. It's a process. So, you have to constantly keep your eye on it, constantly upgrade it. And that's a lot of what this project here in Pouch Cove is about."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador