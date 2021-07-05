Teenager killed in weekend 2-vehicle crash in Pouch Cove

A teenage boy was killed in a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in Pouch Cove, N.L., that also sent two more people to hospital.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to a report of an accident on Main Road, just north of Vale Drive, in the town on Newfoundland's northeast Avalon Peninsula.

When they arrived, according to a statement from police Monday morning, they found two vehicles involved in the collision, a black Honda Civic and a white Hyundai Santa Fe. The Pouch Cove volunteer fire department and an ambulance service also responded.

A 16-year-old occupant of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. Two more male occupants of the Civic were taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, one with serious injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam or security video, to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

Earlier Monday morning, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District offered its condolences to the family of boy killed in the crash, who was a former student at Holy Trinity Regional High School.

A statement from the district said the school would be open from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Monday with its crisis response team — which usually includes the school's guidance counsellor, educational psychologists and other relevant staff — available for people who need support.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador