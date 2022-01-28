Teen charged in Pouch Cove crash that killed 1 person, injured 2 others

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a teenager in relation to a fatal crash in Pouch Cove last summer.

A 17-year-old male from Torbay is accused — among other things — of drug-impaired driving, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The two-vehicle collision between a black Honda Civic, allegedly driven by the accused teen, and a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV happened July 4 on Main Road in Pouch Cove.

A 16-year-old male passenger in the Honda Civic was killed in the crash, and two other passengers in the same car were injured.

Police say there were minor injuries to the people in the SUV.

According to the RNC, the 17-year-old was not allowed to be driving with passengers in the vehicle — which they say was unregistered and uninsured — or without an appropriate accompanying driver.

The crash shocked people in Pouch Cove and surrounding communities, where the mayor said all of the kids go to school together.

The accused is due in court at a later date.

