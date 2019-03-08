Skip to Main Content
Deliberations enter fourth day at Potter murder trial
New

Deliberations enter fourth day at Potter murder trial

The 12-person jury has asked to listen again to several pieces of testimony, including from Potter and a police agent.

12-person jury has asked to listen again to several pieces of testimony

Ariana Kelland · CBC News ·
Al Potter, 55, smiles at the camera during Day 5 of his first-degree murder trial at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

After asking to relisten to parts of testimony from Al Potter's month-long first-degree murder trial, the jury has entered a fourth day of deliberations.

The group of 12 was sequestered early Tuesday afternoon, and have since listened to Potter's two-day testimony again.

They also relistened to testimony from one of the police agents who took the stand as well as the woman who was in the cab the morning of the alleged murder.

Dale Porter, 39, was killed early in the morning of June 29, 2014, after suffering multiple stab wounds — four of which could have been fatal, but a blow to his jugular was the most serious.

Porter, of North River, Conception Bay North, was a father of two children, and worked as a fisherman and truck driver.

Potter, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder, told the jury he stabbed Porter in defence of himself and a friend. 

Read past coverage:

Follow along with coverage of the Al Potter trial below. Can't see it on your phone? Click here. 

About the Author

Ariana Kelland

Reporter

Ariana Kelland is a reporter with the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador bureau in St. John's.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us