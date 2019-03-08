Deliberations enter fourth day at Potter murder trial
12-person jury has asked to listen again to several pieces of testimony
After asking to relisten to parts of testimony from Al Potter's month-long first-degree murder trial, the jury has entered a fourth day of deliberations.
The group of 12 was sequestered early Tuesday afternoon, and have since listened to Potter's two-day testimony again.
They also relistened to testimony from one of the police agents who took the stand as well as the woman who was in the cab the morning of the alleged murder.
Dale Porter, 39, was killed early in the morning of June 29, 2014, after suffering multiple stab wounds — four of which could have been fatal, but a blow to his jugular was the most serious.
Porter, of North River, Conception Bay North, was a father of two children, and worked as a fisherman and truck driver.
Potter, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder, told the jury he stabbed Porter in defence of himself and a friend.
Read past coverage:
- Jury watch: Deliberations enter Day 3 for Al Potter trial
- Verdict unlikely today in Al Potter murder trial
- Al Potter attempted to quash Mr. Big confession before trial, but judge ruled against it
- Jury out in Al Potter's 1st-degree murder trial
- Al Potter's story 'nonsensical,' Crown says, as defence tells jury client had 'no choice'
- Why was Dale Porter stabbed 17 times, Crown asks Al Potter, if it was self-defence?
- Al Potter admits stabbing Dale Porter, claims self-defence during testimony
- Al Potter called cab driver from North River a 'loose end,' undercover officer says as Crown wraps case
- 'I had enough': Al Potter demonstrated stabbing on me, undercover officer tells jury
- Al Potter talks about family's private island, Hells Angels chapter to undercover cop
- Boss who 'hired' Al Potter to be a debt collector faces him at trial
- The plot, the characters, and the shaved pig: Potter murder trial delves into undercover sting
- Al Potter helped undercover RCMP officers bury a dead pig, jury told
- 'I'll make you proud,' Al Potter tells Vikings member after meeting with undercover cop
- 'Some good days ahead of us': Wiretap conversations between Al Potter and 2nd police agent played for court
- 'We'll make away with you': Threats made night of Dale Porter's death, witness says
- Vikings MC member turned RCMP informer names Al Potter as stabber
- Efforts to save Dale Porter's life, DNA results revealed at murder trial
- 'I don't recall': Memories hazy, voices quiet as friends of Dale Porter testify
- Dale Porter killed over making fun, disrespecting Vikings motorcycle club, says Crown
Follow along with coverage of the Al Potter trial below. Can't see it on your phone? Click here.