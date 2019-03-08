Deliberations enter fourth day at Potter murder trial

After asking to relisten to parts of testimony from Al Potter's month-long first-degree murder trial, the jury has entered a fourth day of deliberations.

The group of 12 was sequestered early Tuesday afternoon, and have since listened to Potter's two-day testimony again.

They also relistened to testimony from one of the police agents who took the stand as well as the woman who was in the cab the morning of the alleged murder.

Dale Porter, 39, was killed early in the morning of June 29, 2014, after suffering multiple stab wounds — four of which could have been fatal, but a blow to his jugular was the most serious.

Porter, of North River, Conception Bay North, was a father of two children, and worked as a fisherman and truck driver.

Potter, who is facing a charge of first-degree murder, told the jury he stabbed Porter in defence of himself and a friend.

Read past coverage:

Follow along with coverage of the Al Potter trial below. Can't see it on your phone? Click here.