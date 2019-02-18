Designer of undercover sting involving Al Potter and 'debt collectors' takes stand

The architect of an undercover police operation that aimed to get a confession from Al Potter on a fatal stabbing in North River explained his role to a jury at Supreme Court on Monday.

Known by the RCMP as a "major crime investigative technique" and to the public as a Mr. Big sting, the operation involved undercover police officers acting as if they were in the business of loan sharking and asset recovery.

It culminated with Potter helping to bury what he believed was the dead body of a man who owed the business money.

"The end goal was to have one of those undercover operators be placed in a position where Mr. Potter would feel comfortable acknowledging his involvement in the Dale Porter homicide," the RCMP sergeant testified Monday.

His identity is protected by a publication ban but the RCMP officer told the court that he has worked as a cover person — the designer of undercover scenarios — about 20 times. He has gone undercover himself more than 100 times, he said.

The operation begins

Beginning in May 2016, two undercover officers pretended to be friends with a member of the Vikings Motorcycle Club, who was also working with the RCMP as a police agent. He was tasked with connecting Potter with these two fictitious businessmen.

Sheriffs watch closely as unfamiliar face is court gallery tries to get Potter’s attention before being led into cells. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PotterTrial?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PotterTrial</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/UP0BCBC0GD">pic.twitter.com/UP0BCBC0GD</a> —@arianakelland

"The agent was directed to relay a story that he had met new acquaintances — friends — business partners and he was given some work from those guys on the side, aside from his involvement with the Vikings Motorcycle Club," the RCMP officer told the court.

By having the police agent bring the two undercover officers to Vikings meetings — also called "church meetings" — and gatherings at the Vikings bar on Boncloddy Street, it added credibility to their story in the event Potter called his friends back in St. John's.

"[The officers] were to put a face to a story the police agent was directed to relay," he testified.

"The story was that [the police agent and Vikings member] had new business partners and was doing some work for his business partners and was making great profit, and the objective was to show who the operators were."

Without the police agent, the undercover officers frequented the Cotton Club and Fiddler's Pub where Vikings were known to be, and the RCMP officers could "be seen and continue talking about their cover story."

The police agent was provided with large amounts of cash to make the business opportunity seem believable in front of the Vikings Club members, the RCMP told the jury.

"Did you have any issues with [the police agent's] ability to follow directions of sobriety?" Crown prosecutor Sheldon Steeves asked.



"No."

Visiting Ontario

The cover person said he went to Ontario in May 2016 with the police agent while he visited Potter in jail in Lindsay, giving tasks and getting debriefings after each meeting.

"To remain consistent with the cover story," the police agent visited a friend of Potter's in Ottawa, at Potter's request. The police officer said he would wait close by and get a rundown from the police agent about what transpired during the visit.

After being released from jail on Sept. 25, 2016, one of the undercover officers was directed to tell Potter he needed his help locating two brothers who owed money.

While en route to London, Ont., the officer, in the guise of a debt collector, received a call from a second officer "who said they had located one of the brothers and they needed the [undercover officer] to meet."

Potter was told that one of the debt collectors "had killed [the brother] and his body was somewhere in a bag in a corn field."

Al Potter, 55, at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

The officer was instructed to tell Potter he needed help disposing of the body in a cemetery, before going to a hotel where the RCMP had hoped Potter would divulge his involvement in Porter's death.

The sting itself, the officer testified, was only used for serious offences "like homicide, missing persons, national security, terrorism."

"The scenario was described as a high-impact scenario," the RCMP officer said.

"It means we are exposing the target to a degree of violence or simulated violence similar to what's being investigated and it requires a certain approval. There's a chain of approval before it's deployed."

The point of the scenario, he said, is to erase any suspicion Potter would have on the true motives of the so-called debt collectors and provide an environment comfortable enough for him to discuss the stabbing in North River.

The officer is expected to return to the stand on Monday afternoon, where he will continue to answer questions from Steeves and then face cross examination from the defence.

Follow along with live court coverage below. Can't see the tweets below? Click here.



Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador