Fixing potholes will take longer during pandemic, says St. John's mayor

Potholes work is underway in St. John's, but will likely take longer this year. (CBC)

Pothole season has sprung, and St. John's Mayor Danny Breen assures city residents the work will be done to fill them.

However, like all else happening around the world right now, it will take a little longer to fix them while keeping social and physical distancing measures to protect city staff a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The physical distancing aspect will definitely have an impact on speed," Breen said Monday after city council's virtual meeting.

When asked, Breen said he wasn't sure how staff will operate to fix potholes as of Monday — whether or not it will mean one staff member per pothole — but did say he believes the crew is limited to one person per truck.

"We're continuing to work on them and we'll fill them, but I think it's pretty safe to say that the response, in terms of getting the potholes completed, will be slower due to that," Breen said.

With that, Breen said more equipment will be on the road.

Throughout the year, and as potholes begin to develop, Breen said potholes are quickly patched. In the spring is when they're completely fixed, he said.

Work is already underway.

"We've had a bit of good weather lately, so that's starting to work."

