For only 40 cents more, this Deer Lake councillor's pothole experiment is paying off

Mike Goosney is a town councillor in Deer Lake now, but before that he was trying to find new ways to repair potholes. Here, he points to his successful pothole fill, which has lasted two years, right next to a repair that's been done several times by public works. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

A town councillor in Deer Lake thinks he may have the solution to the province's never-ending pothole problems.

Mike Goosney ran an experiment, before he was on council, to see whether his pothole fix would last longer than repairs done by the town's public works.

And, he said, it did.

"The one that was done traditionally has been repaired 12 times, and the one that I've done is still holding up and we're gone up to two years now," Goosney said while admiring his work.

You've got to have data to provide with your theory. - Mike Goosney

"I think even the public works had a giggle at me a few times, because they've been at this pretty much their whole career doing stuff like this, but if this can help them and the municipality, it's all been worth it."

His pothole fix is on a five-year trial before he is convinced the idea is bulletproof.

"Mayor [Dean] Ball actually said the other day, 'Why aren't we just doing it now?'" Goosney said.

"The thought is that if you can get pothole repairs that last much longer, municipalities can stretch their money elsewhere and use it on other things like playgrounds and better infrastructure."

'I'm very impressed'

When Goosney and the public works crew fixed their respective potholes, Goosney included an expansion joint, which cuts down on the expansion and contraction as seasons change and temperatures fluctuate.

"It all takes care of it underneath, instead of the asphalt having to flex," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

The site of the experimental pothole fix, before Mike Goosney filled it in, two years ago. (Submitted)

And the cost of Goosney's fix versus that of the town's is only an extra 40 cents, he said.

"A lot of people are saying, patent the idea. But that's a long road away for me; I'm just thinking how we can make better use of municipal tax dollars."

Goosney has kept a close eye on the town's roads to help identify where repairs may be needed, and documents pothole repairs through photographs.

"You've got to have data to provide with your theory," he said.

In the meantime, he's quite proud of his work — especially since it proves his friends who doubted him wrong.

"I'm very impressed," he said with a laugh. "I've had a couple of friends calling me saying they're eating crow."

